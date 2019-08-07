Riverview is getting a delicious addition. Culver’s® of Riverview officially opened on July 29. Culver’s is known for its ButterBurgers® and Fresh Frozen Custard.

It serves fast casual food cooked to order, meaning guests’ food is not made until after they order it. The location will be open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., SundayThursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“We’re excited to open and become an active member of the community,” said franchise owner Theresa Hutchins. “When Riverview residents are looking for handcrafted meals and tasty frozen treats, we’ll be ready to serve them with the warm hospitality Culver’s is known for.”

Hutchins was born in Neenah, WI and grew up in Land O’ Lakes. Her first job was rolling silverware at the age of 14 at a local steak house. She pursued a degree in finance from Florida State University and spent a few years in finance in New York and Chicago before returning to Tampa.

Hutchins’ two sisters, Jennifer and Nicole, as well as her business partner and fiancée, Mike Carello, all live in Tampa. Carello’s first job was also at the age of 14, working on his parents’ food truck. He was a financial advisor in the Tampa area before working with Hutchins to open their first Culver’s in Brandon in August of 2017. They are very excited to be opening their second Culver’s in Riverview.

Culver’s signature sandwich, the ButterBurger, is made with 100 percent fresh, never frozen beef. It gets its name from its lightly buttered and toasted bun.

Culver’s Fresh Frozen Custard gets its legendary creamy decadence from high-quality, fresh Wisconsin dairy. Each batch is handcrafted throughout the day. Guests can customize their frozen treats with more than 30 mix-ins and toppings.

Other guest favorites include chicken sandwiches and fresh garden salads. Side options include crinkle-cut fries and Wisconsin cheese curds, a Dairyland delicacy. Kids’ meals are also available.

“The outstanding people who serve our guests have helped Culver’s earn our reputation for providing excellent service,” said Hutchins. “We’re excited to have team members from the surrounding Riverview community as part of our team.”

The restaurant, located at 10721 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. Connect with Culver’s of Riverview via eClub. Sign up at www.culvers.com/account/register for coupons and more.