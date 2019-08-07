JC Kruczewski has always loved to fish, and when he saw a need in the Apollo Beach area for a Bait and Tackle shop, he opened one in October 2016.

“There is water all around and the closest bait and tackle shop was in Ruskin or Gibsonton,” he explained.

Kruczewski chose the Apollo Beach location because it is near the marinas, boat ramps and numerous fishing groups. Everything that a fisherman needs to have for a great day on the water can be found there.

Kruczewski said, “With our merchandise, you can catch what you want.”

Kruczewski started with 750 sq. ft. and only one tank for bait.

“The response of the community was greater than we ever expected,” he said.

The Apollo Beach shop has now expanded to 1,500 sq. ft., four fish tanks full of bait and three freezers full of bait. You will find live and frozen bait, tackle, fishing apparel, rods and reels, marine batteries and more. Small, medium and large shrimp; greenbacks; pinfish; and grunts are all baits that are carried. Freshwater bait like worms and shiners are also available.

Kruczewski opened up his second location about one year ago—Gibsonton Bait and Tackle. Now that the Williams Park boat ramp has reopened, he encourages everyone to visit.

“I am grateful to the people who come to get their bait and tackle from us. I look forward to being here for a long time to help them to have great days of fishing,” commented Kruczewski. “Believe it or not, there are still people who come in and say they didn’t know we were here.”

“We can better meet the needs of the community. We now carry a larger selection of rods and reels, marine batteries and tackle galore,” said Kruczewski.

Bait and Tackle of Apollo Beach is located at 6040 US Hwy. 41 N. in Apollo Beach and Bait and Gibsonton Bait and Tackle is located at 9851 US 41 S.

The hours are Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. It is also open every day, including holidays.

Bait can be reserved at either location the day before just by calling. Call 426-6039 for the Apollo Beach location and 513-3823 for the Gibsonton shop.