The Community Foundation of Tampa Bay has announced the recipients of more than $139,000 in grants that focus on addressing critical needs for at-risk populations and increasing the health of Tampa Bay area residents. About half of the grants were awarded to two organizations that serve the southern area of Hillsborough County.

Samaritan Services in Sun City Center was awarded $15,000 to provide transportation for seniors who are no longer able to drive and its Meals on Wheels program for home-bound seniors. Last year, Samaritan Services provided 524 clients with 7,412 rides to doctor appointments and daily living activities and coordinated 8,248 meals to Sun City Center residents.

Feeding Tampa Bay received $50,000 in funding to support its Feeding Minds School Pantry at Wimauma Elementary School.

“We are thankful to the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay for providing support to our school pantry at Wimauma Elementary School. Our ‘Feeding Minds’ program allows families to receive nutritional support in a dignified manner, choosing what food is best for their family. Together we share a deep commitment to the Wimauma community and ensuring families and individuals alike have access to healthy foods,” said Matt Spence, Chief Programs Officer – Feeding Tampa Bay.

Overall, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $4.8 million in grants to health and human services organizations in the past year. “A healthy community is strengthened by a shared belief in helping our neighbors in need,” said Marlene Spalten, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay

“The Foundation is proud to award these grants to local organizations who are helping to improve access to affordable housing, health services and Tampa Bay area residents who are often overlooked,” added Spalten.

Since its inception in 1990, the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay has granted more than $215 million to local nonprofits. The Community Foundation of Tampa Bay connects donors, nonprofits, community and business leaders, professional advisors, volunteers and residents to make the maximum positive impact in the area.

For more information on the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay and Feeding Tampa Bay, please visit cftampabay.org or feedingtampabay.org. For Samaritan Services in Sun City Center, please call 634-9283.