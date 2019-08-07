By Sean Crumpacker

It is of the utmost importance that the sacrifices of veterans, first responders, active duty and their affected families are never forgotten. The 9/11 Heroes Run, hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation, aims to ensure that the legacies of American heroes are preserved by honoring their actions and uniting the community.

The 5K+1M fun run is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 14 at Park Square 16144 Churchview Dr. In Lithia. Walkers and runners of all ages and fitness levels are welcome and encouraged to attend. Online registration for participants is required on its website at https://911heroesrunlithiafl.itsyourrace.com, which is also where the course map can be found. The

Travis Manion Foundation has partnered with GORUCK for its 2019 9/11 Heroes Run. Rucking is a sport which involves carrying a weighted pack and is the foundation of Special Forces training. The partnership with GORUCK brings rucking divisions to the 9/11 Heroes Run, which can also be signed up for online. Visit the 9/11 Heroes Run’s website for more information.

The Travis Manion Foundation is also looking for volunteers to help organize and set up the 9/11 Heroes Run. Those interested can register to be a volunteer in the same section of the site that participants register for the race.

The Travis Manion Foundation uses race proceeds to carry through with its goal of empowering veterans and the families of fallen heroes, as well as positively shaping the characters of future generations and strengthening communities.

The 9/11 Heroes Run was started in 2007 by the family of 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper while saving his wounded teammates during his final deployment to Iraq. His sacrifice saved the lives of every member of his patrol. The Travis Manion Foundation aims to guard his memory and those of other fallen heroes through its yearly 9/11 Heroes Runs.

The first Run took place in Manion’s family’s hometown of Doylestown, PA. 300 runners registered for the event. Now, 12 years later, the 9/11 Heroes Run reaches 38 states with its 70 locations and unites more than 60,000 people each year.

For more information on the Foundation, visit www.travismanion.org.