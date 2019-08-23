You can have fun supporting the arts by attending Center Place Fine Arts’ upcoming Bunco For The Arts on Thursday, August 22 at 7 p.m. This is a great event for both men and women over 21 years old and up. Tickets are just $20 and are available at Center Place. Be sure to get them now as space is limited.

In addition to a fun evening of dice games, there will be great prizes, munchies, sangria and a 50/50 raffle. The food and beverages will be provided by the board of directors at Center Place.

All proceeds from Bunco For The Arts will benefit Children’s Programming at Center Place.

Lisa Rodriguez, marketing director for Center Place, said, “Guests in the community can laugh and giggle while playing a fun-spirited game of dice with great prizes and an optional 50/50 drawing.”

Rodriguez added, “You do not have to know how [to] play this game of dice. We will walk you through it and you will have a fun time. Your attendance supports the arts in our community.”

Center Place is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides programs in visual art education. They also host performing arts productions for the community to enjoy and even participate.

Rodriguez said, “Center Place is located in the heart of the community. We provide people of all ages the opportunity to participate in the visual arts programs that we have to offer.”

This includes the next art exhibit that will feature the artwork of Will Talenti, an award-winning visual artist and educator. The community can view Talenti’s artwork throughout the month of August.

Center Place was founded in 1976. In addition to visual arts, Center Place hosts Children’s Live Theatre throughout the year. This is offered to school children, some of whom would not have the opportunity to see live theatre otherwise.

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. To get tickets to Bunco For The Arts, please go to Center Place. You can also purchase tickets at two additional locations—from Terry Fink, State Farm, located at 410 E. Bloomingdale Ave., and the Osprey Observer, located at 2109 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

For more information on Bunco For The Arts and other upcoming events, please visit www.centerplacebrandon.org.