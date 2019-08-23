You Are Invited For Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will hold a dance on Saturday, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, located at 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. This dance will be social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor.

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, chacha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and freestyle. The cost is $6 a person. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Water and cups are available. Please bring your own snacks and drinks. Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Vendors Needed For Toy Train & Collectible Show/Sale In November

A Toy Train & Collectible Show/Sale presented by Regal Railways will take place on Saturday, November 23 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

Vendors will be on hand selling model trains, various hobbies, collectibles and die-cast cars. There will be a running train layout for the children to enjoy, so come on out and bring the kids. There is something for kids of all ages to enjoy.

Admission is $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. Credit cards are accepted. Vendors are needed.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please contact Joe at 727-244-1341 or visit www.regalrailways.com.

Smokey Robinson Coming To New Hard Rock Event Center

Legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson will perform in the new 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Thursday, October 10 at 8 p.m.

Tickets at $80 and are on sale now via Ticketmaster and at The Rock Shop. The show is for those 21 and older.

Robinson initially rose to fame with his group, The Miracles. He met Berry Gordy after a failed audition for singer Jackie Wilson’s managers, and Gordy was impressed with Robinson’s vocals and ambitious songwriting talents. With Gordy’s help, the group released Got a Job, which marked the beginning of a successful collaboration and the start of Motown Records.

In 1960, The Miracles recorded their and Motown’s first million-selling hit, Shop Around. Between 1960 and 1970, Robinson would produce 26 Top 40 hits with The Miracles, including several Top 10 hits such as You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me, I Second That Emotion and the group’s only No. 1 pop hit—The Tears Of A Clown. Other notable hits included Ooo Baby Baby and The Tracks Of My Tears.

The Detroit native has been inducted into the Kennedy Center, awarded an individual star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a second star with The Miracles. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is located at 5223 Orient Rd. Visit www.seminolehardrocktampa.com/.

Paralympic Sport Tampa Bay Athletes Bring Home 41 Medals

The Paralympic Sport Tampa Bay team won 25 gold, 11 silver and five bronze medals in the Medium Team Division at the national championship tournament, held from July 14-19 in Eden Prairie, MN, taking fourth place honors. Team members set four national records, and Danielle Kanas received the ‘Spirit of Excellence’ award as the outstanding female field athlete.

The Adaptive Sports USA Junior Nationals is for athletes ages 6 to 22 with physical disabilities. This year’s tournament featured 254 athletes from 32 states.

A signature program of Hillsborough County’s Parks & Recreation, Paralympic Sport Tampa Bay offers year-round sports and recreation programs to promote healthy lifestyles, independence and personal growth for people with physical disabilities.

Applications Now Available For 35 $1,000 Math Grants And/Or Host A Math Night

Mathnasium is dedicated to helping children learn and understand math in ways that can change their lives forever. In our effort to assist all children with math and STEM education, it has partnered with National PTA in its STEM + Families Initiative. (Visit www.pta.org/stem.)

It is reaching out to you today to let you know about the 2019 National PTA STEM + Families You can apply on behalf of your school. Each grant winner will be awarded $1,000 to partner with their local Mathnasium and to host a ‘Math Night’ at their school.

Math Nights are turnkey two-hour events co-hosted by Mathnasium and local PTAs in elementary schools across the country helping kids explore math at their own level through fun games and activities and provide students and their families with quality STEM experiences.

You can apply for the grant through the quick and easy form here at http://bit.ly/2019MathGrants. The application deadline is on Sunday, September 8.

There are only 35 grants offered nationally, but if your school does not receive the grant, please reach out to your local Mathnasium about hosting a Math Night at your school.

Mathnasium, changing lives through math, has three locations locally: Mathnasium of Brandon, located on the corner of Bloomingdale Ave. and Bell Shoals Rd., call 655-6284 or email brandon@mathnasium.com; Mathnasium of West Brandon, located off of Causeway Blvd. and Falkenburg Rd., call 607-4950 or email westbrandon@mathnasium.com; and Mathnasium of Riverview, located at 11446 US 301, call 844-384-3265 or email riverview@mathnasium.com.