The best offense is often a defense, and when it comes to keeping your house cool and stylish, look no further than GSP Direct, which has the solution for all your window treatment needs. You can beat the heat this summer and complete your home’s look with a stylish selection.

GSP Direct has recently relocated from Miami to its new warehouse and showroom in the Tampa/Brandon area.With over 25 years of experience, Joe D’Arco wanted to move from working solely with wholesalers to the general public.

He said, “We have both ready-made blinds as well as custom blinds so all customers can save money.”

GSP Direct offers mini blinds, two-inch faux wood blinds, vertical blinds and curtain rods, all ready to go, in addition to custom blinds limited only by the imagination.

GSP Direct’s first priority is to its customers. Its goal is to offer the highest level of products and service. Orders can be shipped directly from its factories in the Far East and/or directly from its Miami warehouse.

Do you own a commercial property? GSP Direct is priced competitively for both homeowners and businesses with a variety of products and installation with purchases. Come browse its warehouse and stop by the showroom to see what custom products it can show you.

For more information, please call 488-5487 or email jdarco@gspdirectinc.com. GSP Direct is conveniently located off of US 301 at 8504 E. Adamo Dr., Ste. 175 in Tampa.