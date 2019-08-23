Bikes For Christ In Need Of Used Men’s Bikes

Bikes for Christ’s main focus is providing bicycles for those in need, and it has reached critically low levels on its men’s bike inventory. If you have a good used bike that you do not use, please consider donating it.

Local drop off areas include Cycle Therapy on 917 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon (548-0007), Florida Mattress on 1809 W. Brandon Blvd. (477-9016) and A Peace of Plant City on 120 N. Collins St., Ste. 101 (704-5773).

Visit www.bikes4christ.com/donations for more information or to make a donation.

5K Race Seeks To Help End Substance Addiction

Substance abuse and addiction is a very real and present tragedy affecting our communities. According to a recent study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were more than 70,000 drug-related deaths reported in the United States in 2017 alone.

Unfortunately, many people who fall prey to the trap of addiction do not have the means to find a way out. That is why Next Level Church is teaming up with Phoenix House to host the very first Run For The One 5K charity event and fight the battle against substance addiction.

You are invited to walk or run in the 5K race on Monday, September 2 at 7 a.m. at 5642 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia. The race entry fee is $25, $20 for recovering participants, $15 for children under 10 and $40 for virtual participants. The entry fee covers the race as well as a short sleeve T-shirt. For anyone interested in contributing without participating in the race, online donations are accepted.

All of the proceeds will directly support Phoenix House. Race packet pickup is at Next Level Church on 10540 Browning Rd. in Lithia on Friday, August 30 from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, August 31 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Race Day Pickup from 6-6:45 a.m. at the race location, 5642 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia.

Preregistration is recommended. To register and for more information, please visit www.runfortheone.com and select the link to the race location near you. You may register online or print the application.

Call Walt Robbins at 308-3090 or email walt.robbins@nextlevel.church for more information.

Homeschool Day At Cracker Country: Pioneers & Cowhunters

Visit for a special day designed for homeschoolers and their families. On Friday, September 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., educational interpreters in historic dress will guide young learners through activities that would have been familiar to a child growing up in a Florida farming and ranching community over 100 years ago.

Try your hand at churning butter, helping with the household chores, making your own toy, taking a lesson in a one-room schoolhouse and learning some ‘cowhunter’ skills, like how to swing a lasso and what to pack for a long cattle drive.

The cost is $8 per person 4 years old and up; children 3 years old and younger will be admitted for free. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. This is a very popular event and there are limited tickets available.

Cracker Country is located at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Parking is free. Enter Orient Rd. only. Please follow the directions listed on the website and not a GPS. Visit www.crackercountry.org/index.php/come-visit/when-to-visit/homeschool-events/pioneers-cowhunters.

Plant City Community Chorale’s 2019-2020 Season Sees New Voices

The Plant City Community Chorale is looking for new voices to join its singing community. New singers are asked to demonstrate the ability to match pitches and rhythms, sing in tune and be flexible in section placement for voice balancing and tone dynamics.

Email PCCChoraleSecretary@gmail.com. com to set up a time on Monday, August 19 between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. to sing for its artistic director or call 965-7213.

Monday rehearsals start on August 12 and run from 7-9:30 p.m. at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Visit www.pccchorale.org.