For fire safety and prevention, businesses want professional-grade equipment, installation and upkeep to make sure it is all up to code and in the best condition, and Florida Fire Service, Inc. is a surefire choice.

Florida Fire Service is a locally owned and family-operated full-service fire protection company that has been in business for over 50 years. From fire extinguishers to alarms, fire suppression systems and more, its products are top-notch.

“We maintain customers’ fire protection equipment so the fire department never has to do their job through timely, professional, friendly sales and service and working with customers to come up with affordable solutions that work for them,” said Executive Vice President Doug Higgs.

To keep your fire equipment like new, the company does maintenance, repair, design, upgrading, cost-saving, certifying, scheduled inspections and retrofitting. Florida Fire Service is the licensed contractor that performs the required annual maintenance; other inspections may be required on fire protection equipment that can be performed by the owner or their designated agent.

“I was an aviation firefighter on the flight deck of the USS Nimitz, so I truly understand the importance of attention to detail, the importance of thorough maintenance as well as what it truly means to serve others,” said Higgs.

As a former paralegal and business owner, his wife also understands the importance of attention to detail and service to others.

Florida Fire Service has four core values:

Keeping things simple and accessible; the company’s staff is friendly and works quickly, the owners are always available for questions or concerns and its prices are affordable.

Training the best people to offer the best service possible; its employees are great listeners, knowledgeable, experienced and enthusiastic. They all undergo extensive training, earning NICET, state and national certifications, along with a FDLE Level II background check, which is unique to the company.

Although it does not provide its services to residential homes, homeowners can bring fire extinguishers to Florida Fire Service’s office for complimentary inspections.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank our over 6,000 loyal customers for trusting us with their fire protection service needs,” said Higgs.

Florida Fire Service, Inc. is located at 2801 E. SR 60 in Valrico. For more information, visit https://floridafireservice.com/ or call 877-662-3473.