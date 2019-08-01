The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino team are hard at work as they kick off a new grand entrance way that is just a sneak peek for the huge renovation and development underway for the company across Florida. And there is no better way to kick off a new grand entrance then with dual unique curved escalators, custom art and a centerpiece, Elvis Presley’s 24-karat gold grand piano.

Purchased as a gift for his mom, the piano was inside his home when Priscilla had it ensconced in gold leaf as a first wedding anniversary gift. The piano was put into storage and purchased by Hard Rock as a signature piece.

The centerpiece was unveiled at a special media kick off event and in attendance were developers, managers, representatives from the Seminole nation and even Elvis’ TCB Band leader James Burton, who was happy to visit with patrons and sign guitars while reminiscing at the event.

“I remember this piano sitting in the music room at Graceland,” said Burton. “This is a very special day and I’m just glad to still be making music.”

Known as one of the top guitar players in the world, Burton still performs with his band and is based out of his home state of Louisiana.

The kick off event is just the beginning of the property’s ongoing $700 million expansion, which will be completed in the fall. A grand opening has been scheduled for Thursday, October 3 with country artist Keith Urban performing at a sold-out concert on Friday, October 4, in the property’s new 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center.

“We’re honored to have Elvis’ priceless piano on permanent display here at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa,” said Jim Allen, Hard Rock International Chairman and Seminole Gaming CEO. “Hard Rock has such a deep connection to music history, so it’s fitting that this fantastic piece of memorabilia is here at one of the most successful casino properties in the world.”

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa’s expansion includes a new 14-story hotel tower with 562 guest rooms and suites, three ultra lavish pools and extensive gaming space. The casino complex has already completed expansions to its Poker Room, Mezzanine Level Casino/Rock Walk and Orient Road Garage. It will also unveil a new spa, food and beverage options, retail stores and arrival experience.

Three new outdoor swimming pools dot the 60,000-square-foot expanded pool and deck area and will feature 20 cabanas, 700 lounges and daybeds, two DJ booths and more.

The completed 245,000-square-foot casino brings the new gaming experience to nearly 5,000 slots, 179 tables and a state-of-the-art poker room with 46 poker tables. For the ultimate VIP experience, the new hotel tower will feature a private gaming parlor, with exclusive check-in and private elevators.

In addition to the Hard Rock Event Center, a 17,000-square-foot grand ballroom will host conventions, trade shows, private events, large-scale poker tournaments and concerts, including 60 major entertainment acts each year.

Upon completion, a total of 14 restaurants and bars will keep hungry hearts happy, including the addition of Constant Grind, a casual sit down or grab and go hotspot; the Pool Bar & Grill, an upbeat, full service restaurant; and an Italian fine dining concept that will further elevate the property to true culinary destination status.

Rooms are available to book now for resort stays beginning in mid-July.

The architect of record for the expanded Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is Klai Juba Wald of Las Vegas. Interiors design is led by Wimberly Interiors, New York. Landscape designers are EDSA of Fort Lauderdale.

Owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is one of the largest and most successful casinos in the world offering award-winning gaming, hospitality and entertainment. The hotel is AAA Four Diamond rated and the property proudly offers seven award-winning restaurants, including the upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood and The Rez Grill.

The resort is located off I-4 at N. Orient Rd. and Hillsborough Ave., about 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa.

