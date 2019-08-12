Tickets are on sale for Monster Jam®, the unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable family-friendly motor sport. The 2019 season will bring a new level of high-flying, four-wheel excitement to the entire family with six different competitions at Amalie Arena on Saturday, August 24 at 1 and 7 p.m.

Coming off the heels of the first-ever Monster Jam World Finals XX at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Monster Jam is bringing more of the action back to Florida later this summer with the highly technical and high-stakes athleticism of the Triple Threat Series Monster Jam event.

Featuring eight of the most intense athletes of Monster Jam, Tampa Bay area fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor contending in customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and, of course, the iconic Monster Jam trucks in six events sure to leave fans on the edge of their seats.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world.

Now across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones. Fans are invited to the Pit Party taking place on the Arena Track prior to the 1 p.m. event, where they can get up close and personal with the Monster Jam trucks, speedsters, ATVs and drivers; take photos; and get autographs.

Tickets start at $15 and General Pit Party Passes start at $15 each. Tickets and Pit Passes are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at Amalie Arena ticket office.

Amalie Arena is located at 401 Channelside Ave. in Tampa. Call 301-2500 for ticket information.

For more information on a Monster Jam near you, please log in on MonsterJam.com.