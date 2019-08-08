The SouthShore Regional Library in Ruskin has a wonderful exhibit of photographs on view in the John Crawford Art Gallery this month. Seven local area photography aficionados submitted photographs pursuant to a recent Call to Artists issued by the library.

The photographs are varied and beautiful. They include large and small photographs as well as color and black and white photographs. Each one is framed and the exhibit is perfectly curated for a wonderful viewing experience.

These are not professional photographers. They are local residents who like to take photos and have learned the art of capturing the essence of their subject, whatever that may be. There are portraits, landscapes, travel, dogs, insects, rabbits, squirrels and more. Some of the individual exhibits are grouped as a series, including ‘Places I’ve Been,’ ‘The Simpler Things’ and ‘Foxglove: A Study.’

The local photographers whose works are being shown in this exhibit are Melanie Hanson, Hope Hang, Beverly Weaver, Sophia Man, Jasmin Lusk, Cathryn Paulus and Pam Yang.

Lusk is the youngest. She is only 18 years old. However, she has been studying the art of photography since she was 9 years old, according to her artist’s statement. Lusk has five photographs in the exhibit and calls her series “The Simpler Things.”

Lusk said of taking up photography, “It taught me to slow down and really enjoy the little moments that most of us miss.”

Weaver’s series, ‘Places I’ve Been,’ takes the viewer to Canada, California and Washington with colorful photos of these wonderful places.

Hang, on the other hand, introduces us to four beautiful children with her black and white portraits.

All in all, the exhibit is a lovely collection of expertly taken photographs that immediately grab your attention and cause you to stop and look at each one.

The exhibit is on display throughout the month of August in the John Crawford Art Gallery. Crawford was a former librarian and watercolor artist. The SouthShore Regional Library, the largest in Southern Hillsborough County, is located at 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin.

For information on the next exhibit, call Melanie Hanson at 273-3652.