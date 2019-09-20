You’re invited to An Evening of Hope on Friday, November 1 at The Regent in Riverview. Presented by Brandon Regional Hospital and The Physicians of Brandon Regional Hospital, the evening brings together the community to raise funds and awareness for the Angel Foundation.

The Angel Foundation is a nonprofit that offers assistance to families affected by life-threatening illnesses or catastrophic events such as fires and floods. It matches families with Angel Teams made up of local business owners and volunteers who can help.

“This is our 14th annual Evening of Hope and, in keeping with tradition, guests will stroll around the tables with live entertainment and enjoy wonderful food and drinks from local restaurants, bakers and caterers,” said Liz Brewer, the executive director for the Angel Foundation.

This year, The Regent ballroom will be transformed into a masquerade ball. The doors open at 7 p.m. (6:30 p.m. for VIP guests) with the first hour devoted to music, mingling and munching on delicious eats. The formal portion begins when Channel 10’s Allison Kropff takes the microphone as the emcee.

Brewer continued, “There will also be a silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind items to bid on. The evening program starts at 8 p.m., and we will have inspiring testimonies from three local families the Angel Foundation assisted while they were in crisis. This is my favorite event of the year.”

Tickets are $75 per person. Table sponsorship is also available, which includes recognition and advertising. For more information or to purchase tickets/table sponsorship, please visit www.AngelFoundationFL.com.

Janet Noah, the director of community relations at The Bridges Retirement Community, has been an Angel Team member for the past nine years and is also the co-chair of the Angel Team program.

Noah described the impact of the program, “Anytime cancer is a diagnosis for a family, it can completely turn their world upside down. I have been on the [Angel] Team helping numerous families as they go through radiation and chemo. We help them with everyday needs, such as meal delivery and lawn mowing.”

The Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. For more information about Evening of Hope, please call 689-6889.