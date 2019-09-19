The Plant City Photo Archives and History Center, located in historic downtown Plant City, is planning to begin publishing a periodical focused on the history and heritage of the Greater Plant City area. The publication, called The Plant City Journal of History, will focus on local interests and will feature articles written by local writers.

Gilbert Gott, the Photo Archives and History Center executive director, said, “If you like history and can write, we want to hear from you.”

No experience is necessary as The Plant City Journal of History will accept articles written by both experienced and beginner writers.

This is your opportunity to write your story about growing up in Plant City. You can write about businesses that your parents or grandparents operated, or it may even be a story about your family.

Gott said, “We are open to stories of a great variety of people, places, events, businesses and activities in the Greater Plant City community, from east of Tampa to Bartow.”

The articles can be short or long, but all should include photographs. Additionally, the facts stated in the articles must be as accurate as possible. You can also state, “This is what I remember hearing some time ago.”

Gott said, “We know that stories handed down over the years are fun and interesting, and usually very much modified from what may have actually happened.”

The Photo Archives and History Center will have an editorial team that you can sit down with you and talk about your idea even before you start to do the research and writing. In addition, the Photo Archives and History Center can advise you about how and where you can do your research.

Over the years, the Photo Archives and History Center has worked with some great local writers, including Alvin Futch, Bill Thomas, Col. Ken Cassels, Lauren McNair, Nick Brown, Tim Grzelczyk and interns Martha Lafon, Anisa Brown and Mitchell Thoeni.

The Photo Archives and History Center is located at 106 S. Evers St. in Plant City. The center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feel free to stop in or call any time during normal operating hours. You can write or email any time.

The phone number is 754-1578 and the email is gil@plantcityphotoarchives.org. For more information, please visit www.plantcityphotoarchives.org.