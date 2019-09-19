The September exhibit at the Bruton Memorial Library in downtown Plant City is a lovely collection of paintings by local artist, Karen Hall. Although Hall is a relatively new artist, she has put together a fine exhibit of her work. You can view the exhibit at any time during the library’s normal operating hours.

According to Hall, “The subject of my show is Nature and Animals. I like to think of the saying ‘Over the river and through the woods’ to describe the exhibit.”

Hall’s medium of choice is acrylic. She has dabbled in pouring paints and has done some paintings and projects using this.

Hall’s exhibit is a collection of 12 pieces, large and small. The pieces are varied and quite pleasing to the eye. Some of the pieces are framed, some are on wood and one is even on burlap. There are landscapes, animal paintings and one of strawberries. There is a mixed media piece of a seahorse. The paintings in the exhibit depict different seasons and different places.

Hall said, “I want the community to appreciate the nature, natural flora and animals that abound in Florida through my art.”

The artwork in Hall’s exhibit shows nice attention to detail, good use of color and excellent proportions.

Hall has been painting for about four years. She has no formal training in art, but she has taken numerous classes from professional artists in the last few years.

Hall said, “I have so many paintings, many of which I have sold. I wanted to have my first formal large area public exhibit. I have done other shows in Lakeland and Plant City in 2018.”

Hall is a retired social worker. She moved to Plant City with her husband from a small New Jersey farm. Hall is a member of the East Hillsborough Art Guild.

Hall’s work can be viewed now through the end of September. The Bruton Memorial Library is located at 302 McLendon St. in historic downtown Plant City.

If you are an artist who would like to share your art with the community and are interested in having an exhibit at the library, please call 757-9215 or pick up an application from the front desk.

For more information on events and other exhibits happening at the library, please visit www.hcplc.org.