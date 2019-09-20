The 2019 Greater Hillsborough County Fair is right around the corner. The fair will take place over two weekends beginning on Thursday, October 17. This year’s theme is ‘Let the Good Times Grow.’ The fair will run Thursday through Sunday (October 17-20 and 24-27). The fair is located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

Admission to the fair is $7 for adults, $5 for students K-12 and $4 for seniors. Children 5 years and younger are free. Parking is free. Ride armbands are available for $20 or $15 online at www.HillsboroughCountyFair.com.

New this year is the Megapass. It includes unlimited admission and unlimited rides during the entire fair. The Megapass, as well as other discounted tickets and ticket packages, can be purchased at www.HillsboroughCountyFair.com. You will not want to miss Dollar Days at the fair on Thursday, October 17 and 24. Fair admission is only $1 and each carnival ride is $1.

Also new this year is the new fair ambassador, Farmer Sydney, who will travel to Hillsborough County schools to deliver seeds and show children how to plant their very own gardens. During the fair, children will have the opportunity to join Farmer Sydney’s Kids Club. Membership includes an opportunity to meet Farmer Sydney, a fair food treat, a pumpkin and a hay ride.

The fair simply has something for everyone, from carnival rides and fair food to livestock shows, art, photography and a historical Hometown Hillsborough area. With a focus on farming and agricultural history, Hometown Hillsborough is the perfect location to host this year’s Rancher Roundup, 4H cooking competition and cattlewoman’s cook-off.

Free entertainment includes Robinson’s Racing and Swimming Pigs, Firefighter Show and Family Thrill Circus.

Grandstand events, which cost $10 plus admission, include the rodeo on Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19. The Truck and Tractor Pull will take place on Friday and Saturday, October 25 and 26. The famous Demolition Derby will round out the grandstand events on Sunday, October 27.

There is always something going on in the entertainment pavilion. This year, the stage will feature fan favorite Born Lonesome with local artist Royce Burt. Each Sunday, area churches will perform in the Gospel Jam. This year’s children’s pageant will be held on October 19 and the baby parade will be held on October 27.

Purchasing tickets in advance to the fair results in savings as the fair offers a multitude of options. For more on tickets and dates and times of events, please visit www.HillsboroughCountyFair.com.