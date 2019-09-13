A New Senior Community Choir Seeking Singers

A new senior community choir in Riverview is seeking singers with all levels of singing experience. ‘Joyful Voices’ will hold its first rehearsal on Monday, September 16 at 1:30 p.m. This senior community choir was created for older adults who have a love of music and a desire to sing.

“Singing has a way of lifting spirits and stimulating memories,” stated the choir’s music director, Janet Formato.

The idea for the senior community choir came as a result of a number of residents at The Bridges who love to sing.

Executive director Donna Steiermann is excited about the choir. “In addition to a number of our residents, we anticipate 20 or so seniors from the greater Brandon/Riverview area to join us. We especially welcome those with mild cognitive impairment,” explained Steiermann.

Studies have proven that singing with others provides benefits, such as managing stress, alleviating pain, increasing happiness and establishing friendships.

Sixty-minute rehearsals will be held every Monday starting September 16 at the Cambridge Clubhouse at The Bridges located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. A holiday performance will be scheduled in December and a spring performance will be held in April.

For additional information and to reserve your spot, please call 413-8900.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Monthly Luncheons And Activities Begin

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) will welcome new and returning members to its Wednesday, September 11 luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. to be held at the Apollo’s Bistro, 6520 Richies Way in Apollo Beach. Luncheons are held on the second Wednesday of every month from September to May.

Reservations and payments must be received by the Friday prior to the luncheon. The cost is $18, except for the December holiday luncheon, which is $20 and held at a different location. For menu details and reservations contact Sharon Vasquez 641-7856 or email sharonlvasquez@verizon.net.

For September, The program speaker Jim Williams, VP of Goodwill Industries, will talk about how Goodwill serves our community.

ABWC has been serving the community since 1959. The primary mission is providing scholarships for education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with a demonstrated financial need.

The club continues to help the local elementary schools with needed clothing, Thanksgiving and Christmas grocery gift cards and holiday presents. The school counselors will identify all the needs. Other community needs are addressed during the year.

New members are welcome. Many activities, including Book Club, Culture Club, Garden and Craft Club and Bridge and Other Games Club, are available. Visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact Liz Pedersen at 777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com for more information.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meets

The monthly meeting of the East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be Tuesday, September 10 at O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill, 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Invite family and friends at 6 p.m. for meet & greet. Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker scheduled for September is Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp.

For further information, please visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org.

New Season Begins For Summerfield Women’s Golf Association

The Summerfield Women’s Golf Association will begin its annual league play on October 1. New members are welcome to join.

The purpose is to further the game of golf by women, foster good sportsmanship and friendships and to create an interest in improving the average golfer’s game.

Membership is open to all women 18 years or older of amateur standing. The league consists of players at all skill levels. A club membership is not required.

Games are played on Tuesday mornings at 7:30 a.m. at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club, 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. For more information, contact Sandy at 671-1927.