Come enjoy some great barbecue and entertainment at the sixth annual Blues & BBQ at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin. The event takes place on Saturday, October 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The annual event benefits the Firehouse Cultural Center’s Children’s Art and Education Scholarship Fund.

The Firehouse Cultural Center’s location along beautiful Marsh Creek is the perfect spot for this annual fundraiser. Bring your friends and family and enjoy an evening of food, music and revelry. Smokin’ BBQ is provided by Buttman BBQ. You will enjoy chicken and rib platters, choice of two sides, tea and dessert. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Takeout is also available.

The entertainment is courtesy of Rick Hatfield, Bob Paskowsky and Eric Eisner. They will entertain you with their version of a laid back and energetic blend of country and blues.

In addition to the food and entertainment, you can partake in some fun games, including a raffle, gift card tree and lotto frames.

According to Beth Stein, the marketing and operations coordinator, “It is hard to believe that we are on year six for this event. Last year, we had close to 250 people come out for the event. Some came for takeout while others ate here and stayed for the great blues music. Some even come because Buttman BBQ is providing the food, and then they stay for dessert and music. Either way, you cannot go wrong. However you do it, you are supporting the Art and Education Scholarship Fund.”

Tickets to the Firehouse Cultural Center’s annual Blues & BBQ are just $20 per person before Monday, September 16. Thereafter, tickets are $25 per person and $10 for children 12 and under. www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or calling 645-7651.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave NE. at Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin.