The Firehouse Cultural Center’s Firehouse Pub is the place to enjoy great entertainment locally. Each month, the Firehouse Pub offers up a great lineup of musicians, comedians and more.

Georgia Vahue, executive director of the Firehouse Cultural Center, said, “Our intimate black box theatre provides our guests with a uniquely relaxed experience right here in the SouthShore.”

The Firehouse Pub offers a unique opportunity to see some good old fashioned, clean comedy with their Clean Comedy Series.

On Friday, September 27, come listen to Tim ‘The Dairy Farmer’ Moffett, an agricultural comedian. Moffett speaks and performs comedy at agriculture conventions, corporate events and business meetings. He has performed at agribusiness meetings, dealer banquets, agricultural conferences, top producer seminars, farmer appreciations, Cattlemen’s Associations and many other types of events across the U.S. and Canada.

The last time he was at the Firehouse Pub, he recorded his CD, Farm Raised. Moffett will be joined by special guest BC Murphy, who has performed at the Firehouse Pub in the past.

On Saturday, September 28, come out and listen to The Cadillac Cowboys. Ken Carlyle, T.J Weger, Eric ‘Flycatcher’ Carlson, Don Cox and Joe Martin perform a mix of original and classic songs deeply rooted in the styles of Western swing, bluegrass, Americana and zydeco.

Then, on Saturday, October 5, come out and listen to a mixture of Latin-inspired rhythms with jazz standards, twisted arrangements of pop songs and original compositions created by the Tampa-based band La Lucha. On this night, La Lucha members Alejandro Arenas on bass, John O’Leary on piano and Mark Feinman on drums will perform with James Suggs.

Suggs was the featured soloist with the Glenn Miller Orchestra. He has also played with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra. He has spent eight years living in Argentina touring in Chile, Ecuador, Uruguay, Venezuela, Mexico, England, Portugal and Spain.

All shows are from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Seating is communal. No outside food and drinks are allowed, but the Firehouse Pub offers a cash bar and other refreshments.

Advanced tickets are $18 for members and $23 for nonmembers. Tickets at the door on the day of the show are $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers. You can order tickets online by visiting www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.

For more information on these shows and other upcoming shows and events, please call 645-7651. The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin.