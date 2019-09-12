If you are looking for a high-quality fence and outdoor living area, you can count on Danielle Fence & Outdoor Living to help your residence come alive outside. While particularly well-known for its fences and fencing products, it also provides other great outdoor products like outdoor kitchens, screen rooms, paver patios, railings, arbors, gazebos, fire features and much more.

Established in 1976, Danielle Fence is a locally and family-owned and operated business that offers the highest quality materials and products, over 60 trained professionals, no subcontracted labor and a history of excellence.

Danielle Fence also has plenty of options to choose from. With its wide selection of products comes detailed color specifications and many choices of materials, so you can surely find something that will fit your needs.

Of course, many options can make it hard to choose how to set up your outdoor living area, but Danielle Fence can help with that as well. The company can create 3D designs based on where customers want to build, removing much of the guesswork on how things will look and fit together. This way, all modifications can be made in the design phase before setting up.

“We tend to focus a little more on what you want this to be,” said Operations Manager Doug Hall. “What is it you’re trying to accomplish here, how much of that are you prepared to do now; so let’s draw and plan for it, and then ultimately we can do it all at once, we can do it essentially in phases, however you want to do it, plus we’ll manage all that.”

The company is well-known for its installation and customer service. When it schedules a time its employees can start working, they will be there as scheduled, rain or shine. Installation is fast too, as everything can get set up within a day.

Moreover, its warranties are among the best, offering 50-year and lifetime warranties along with a one-year labor warranty wherein it will fix anything that is defective because of the installation or natural causes like high winds, no charge. That is all combined with its high-quality materials and products.

Danielle Fence is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and is located at 4855 SR 60 W. in Mulberry. Visit www.daniellefence.com or call 681-6181 or toll-free at 800-255-6794.