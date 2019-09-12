Visas And Vistas Travel Will Help With All Your Travel Needs

When you only have one shot to get that trip of a lifetime right, experience matters.

Visas and Vistas Travel is a service travel agency specializing in international family travel planning.

Anne Mullett, the owner and operator of Visas and Vistas Travel, left her job as an accountant and brought her meticulous nature to planning and achieving her travel dreams: 75,000 miles by plane, train, car, boat and foot across six continents, 30+ countries and countless cities.

Road tripping in New Zealand, walking the Great Wall of China, exploring ruins in Cambodia, photographing an African safari, cruising the Mediterranean and strolling the streets of Prague; Mullett has done it all. Now her experiences can help you plan the trip of your dreams for free.

Visas and Vistas Travel is a full-service travel agency specializing in international family travel planning. It offers advice on destinations, plans trip itineraries and makes travel arrangements for clients and groups. The company works with hundreds of resorts, cruise lines and tour companies to help build your perfect vacation.

The services provided are free. Join Visas and Vistas Travel’s already satisfied customers and turn that dream into a memory of a lifetime.

It is always open by appointment. Call 321-245-5442 or visit www.visasandvistastravel.com. Also visit at Facebook/Twitter/other social media: www.facebook.com/visasandvistas and www.instagram.com/visasandvistastravel.

Chamber Of Commerce Celebrates Sunrise Homes’ New Lake Toscana Development

Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members celebrated the grand opening of Sunrise Homes’ new Lake Toscana development on July 30. Members enjoyed walking through the new, spacious model home and dreaming of what could be. Light refreshments were served while attendees enjoyed the scenery.

Lake Toscana is located at 5333 Lake Venice Dr. in Wimauma. Visit https://laketoscana.com or call 536-7568.

One-Year Anniversary Of Tea, Bowls And Desserts LLC

Members were invited recently to celebrate the one year anniversary of Teas, Bowls and Desserts (TBD@301).

TBD has an innovative vision regarding new healthy trends in food business and hopes to show young entrepreneurs that there is always a new way of doing things. Its mission is to connect people with natural food products to nurture healthy living while building relationships with every quality food service and product provided, one cup at a time.

As the namesake eludes, it offers a plethora of tea flavors, Filipino-inspired savory meal bowls and delightful, unique desserts, such as matcha cheesecake with Oreos.

Co-founders Jerwin and Isabella, a husband and wife team, know how to make people feel welcome and enjoy sharing their passion for tea with all they meet. Their passion goes beyond their storefront and expands to the community around them. TBD focuses on waste management and belongs to several social initiatives that serve the betterment of the community.

TBD is located on the southeast corner of Falkenburg Rd. and US 301 at 3840 US 301 S. in Riverview. Visit at www.tbdcafe.com/.

Blissologie Beauty Adds New Fibroblast Skin Tightening Specialist

Always trying to bring you the latest in the beauty industry, Blissologie in Apollo Beach is proud to offer BellaBlast treatments. It strives to continue educating and attend several international conferences to bring the latest services and trends to the community.

Rita Sampson, R.N. is certified as a fibroblast skin tightening specialist. As a nurse, Rita works in pediatric oncology and could not be more passionate about caring for her patients. Of course, pediatric oncology isn’t always the easiest, so she decided to use her medical training in another area to add some balance, and that led her to BellaBlast.

Sampson was trained using the only treatment pen approved by the FDA in the United States and soon after created the Abbella Beauty Refinery. It’s a new day where aging can be done more gracefully than ever before.

She has always taken her work very seriously and has done it with the utmost pride and perseverance, and now she wants to use those same skills to help others feel and look their best by reviving and touching up their outer selves to match that inner drive and beauty.

Teaming up with Blissologie was ideal as one of the owners, Sandra Caballero, R.D.H., is also in the healthcare industry and they strive to provide the highest standards of care for each and every client.

Blissologie is located at 101 Flamingo Dr., Ste. B in Apollo Beach. Call 523-0435 or visit www.BlissologieBeauty.com.

Interfaith Council Awards Grant To Mary & Martha House

Mary & Martha House would like to thank the Interfaith Social Action Council of Sun City Center for its generous Grant of $10,000. This funding allowed the agency to purchase new bedding, furniture and appliances for its emergency shelter and two residential facilities. With this grant, it was able to replace old beds, dressers and nightstands and update to energy-efficient appliances.

Mary & Martha House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit residential shelter that provides emergency and transitional housing and support services to victims of domestic violence, homeless women and their children throughout Hillsborough County through its Bridge to Permanent Housing program.

For more information, call Mary & Martha House at 645-7874.

“On behalf of all the families we serve, a very grateful thank-you to everyone at the Interfaith Council.”

Taylor Morrison Opens New Gated Section Of Single-Family Homes At Oak Creek

Taylor Morrison, a leading national homebuilder and developer, announced its new section of single-family homes, Oak Creek Sanctuary, within the popular Oak Creek community in Riverview. This will be the final phase of new homes by Taylor Morrison within Oak Creek. New homes are now selling from the low $200s.

Oak Creek Sanctuary, a gated neighborhood, is offering 75 new home opportunities with a choice of five one and two-story floor plans. The Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, Martinique and Saint Thomas floor plans feature generous gathering spaces ranging approximately 1,768 to 3,422 sq. ft. with up to five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, two car garages and award-winning home designs.

It is located off of Falkenburg Rd. and US 301.

Oak Creek’s school district includes Ippolito Elementary School, Giunta Middle School and Spoto High School.

For more information about Oak Creek, join the VIP Interest list at TaylorMorrison.com or call 866-495-6006. Model homes are open daily for touring at Oak Creek.

Hannoush Jewelers Is A Family Business You Can Trust

Whether you are looking for a treasured unique piece to celebrate the most special of occasions or a “just because I love you” gift, Hannoush Jewelers has a variety of options for everyone.

You will find stunning bridal engagement rings and wedding bands, ladies’ diamond and gemstone collections as well as exquisite French and Italian designer pieces.

You are welcome to stop in to visit its beautiful showroom in the Brandon Town Center Mall (located near Dillards at the northwest end). While you browse, the staff would be happy to clean and inspect any pieces you currently own, which is complimentary.

From Friday to Sunday, September 20-22, stop in for the largest diamond and gem show in the area.

Hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 530-7107 or visit www.hannoush.com.