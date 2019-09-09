Protecting yourself and your family is a priority, and Comprehensive Center for Dermatology is the first line of skin protection. The sun is an often overlooked adversary in Florida, but Dr. Jennifer Conde and her team are committed to providing the best dermatological care for adults and children.

When looking for a doctor, it is important that patients feel comfortable, and at Comprehensive Center For Dermatology, you will feel like you are part of the family. Dr. Conde’s husband, Jonathan Conde, is the practice administrator, and their staff is like an extension of their family. Their warm smiles and genuine care radiate from the moment you enter the waiting room through the conclusion of your appointment.

Dr. Conde and her husband agree, “The biggest thing that sets our office apart is that you will always see our board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Conde. Quality and ethical care are the pillars of the practice.”

You can trust Dr. Conde and the entire staff to treat you like they would treat their own family because this is a family business and health is their passion.

Celebrating its one-year anniversary in the FishHawk location, Dr. Conde and the staff are proud to offer a full range of dermatological services for adults and children including medical, surgical and cosmetic.

They specialize in the latest approaches to dermatology, and patients like Jennie Drexler raved about their care, “Dr. Conde is very thorough and knowledgeable. She is informative while keeping a calming demeanor. Her staff is also very good at what they do.”

For more information or to make an appointment, visit https://www.ccdermatology.com/ or call 530-6511. You can also visit its Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ccdermatology.

Comprehensive Center for Dermatology is conveniently located to service the FishHawk, Riverview, Brandon and Apollo Beach areas at 5607 Skytop Dr. in Lithia.