Residents of Hillsborough County, young and old, who have a flair for artistic creativity are encouraged to submit entries for the 2019 Hillsborough County Fine Arts Show. The fair runs from Thursday, October 17 and 24 through Sunday, October 20 and 27. This year’s theme is ‘Let The Good Times Grow.’ The Hillsborough County Fair is located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

Fine art entries must be original and not more than two years old. There is no fee to enter, but there are strict rules that must be followed. You can download the entry fee and review the rules at www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.

There are four divisions: elementary (first to fifth grade), middle (sixth to eighth grade), high school and adults 18 and older. There are four mediums for fine arts: oil, acrylic, watercolor and mixed media. You may enter up to three pieces.

The judges are qualified to judge visual arts. Awards are given based on theme, design, composition, mastery of medium, technique and presentation.

You can preregister your entry by visiting www.hillsborough.fairwire.com. Do so by Monday, October 7 and you will receive one free admission ticket to the fair (per person, not per entry).

Completed forms can be mailed to Hillsborough County Fair, Visual Arts, P.O. Box 100, Sydney, FL 33587. All entries must be hand delivered to the fairgrounds on Friday, October 11 from 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or Monday, October 14 from 2 to 6 p.m.

The Hillsborough County Fair Fine Arts Show is a great way to share your creativity with the community whether you are young, old, experienced or inexperienced in creating art.

Jason Chavez of Riverview is the father of Lily, now in third grade, and Madison, now in first grade. Chavez’s children attend the Winthrop Arts Art Factory. Last year, both girls entered paintings into the fair’s Fine Arts Show.

Chavez said, “This was a great experience for the girls. They both got to see their paintings exhibited in a gallery-style setting. It was really fun for us to visit the fair as a family and see their artwork on display.”

So, let your creativity shine and have fun creating art. You may just be one of the lucky winners.

For more information, please visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.