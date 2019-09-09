Residents of Hillsborough County who like to take photographs are invited to submit entries for the 2019 Hillsborough County Fair Photography/Mixed Media Photography Competition. The Hillsborough County Fair will take place from Thursday, October 17 and 24 through Sunday, October 20 and 27. The fair is located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover.

Both youth (elementary, middle and high school) and adults 18 and older can enter. Participants can enter two pieces per class in photography (black and white, color and digital). Only one piece can be entered in photography/mixed media. There is no fee to enter.

Entry forms can be downloaded by visiting www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com. You can preregister your entry by visiting www.hillsborough.fairwire.com. Do so by Monday, October 7 and you will receive one free admission ticket to the fair (per person not per entry).

Completed forms can be mailed to Hillsborough County Fair, Visual Arts, P.O. Box 100, Sydney, FL 33587. All entries must be hand delivered to the fairgrounds on Friday, October 11 from 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or Monday, October 14 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Photographs must be 8″x10″ and must be matted on single weight white mat board. The finished size must be 11″x14″. Mixed media/photography must contain two or more media in addition to photography. The entry must be framed and ready to hang using screw eyes and wire only.

Brenda Anderson is the chair of the Photography/Mixed Media Photography Show.

Anderson said, “This show is a great way to have your photographs exhibited. They will be seen by thousands, and if you win, you could be featured in the newspaper.”

Judging is based on visual impact, composition, quality and appeal. Photographs taken with film and processed in a darkroom will be judged on proper contrast and light control. No software may be used to enhance photographs except to remove red eyes and to crop.

All entrants must verify that all photographs were taken and all work was done within the last 12 months.

Prizes will be awarded for youth and adults in each category. The Hillsborough County Fair Photography/Mixed Media Photography Competition is a great one for anyone who likes to take photographs regardless of age and skill level.

For more information on the specific rules regarding the size and mounting and specifications for each category, please visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.