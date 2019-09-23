The aroma of fresh dough, cheese and other ingredients that make up a pizza pie filled the atmosphere as individuals walked inside the Pizza Rock in Brandon. With more than 30 years of being in the restaurant business, Marty O’Brien and his family brings their passion of catering, hosting, cooking and baking to the tables of those they serve. In addition, Pizza Rock will be expanding since the restaurant outgrew its current area for dining and private parties.

Pizza Rock opened on October 4, 2018. The 1,600 sq. ft. space can seat 35 guests, which 15 of those include bar seating. The expansion will include an additional 900 sq. ft. totaling 2,500 sq. ft. and this will provide 60 more seats for private parties. Depending on the menu, prices do vary per individual head count in regards to the cost of a private party and can be booked by contacting the restaurant. Guests will also notice framed photos along the walls, which displays images of Italy and New York.

Marty O’Brien visited Italy and studied for two summers in Rome and Florence as he learned the art of creating homemade sauces, pasta and much more. He also attended a pizza school located in Staten Island, New York called Goodfella’s Brick Oven Pizza. O’Brien did master numerous skills in which a well-known one would be his sauce and more.

Individuals can order a wide variety of food and beverage items such as the popular signature pizza called The Fig and The Pig, which comes in a 12’’ for $15.99 or a 16” for $18.99. It also offers a $28.00 special everyday that includes a 16” pizza with two toppings, 10 wood fired and flash fired wings and a two-liter soda. Pizza Rock does serve an array of wines from California and Italy, along with other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

“Overall, we want to thank our customers for their continuous support as we expand,” O’Brien said.

For more information, visit http://pizzarockbrandon.com. It is located at 401 S. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. It is open Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-10 p.m. Call 657-7625.