Children ages 5 to 18 are encouraged to enter artwork in Winthrop Arts Annual Children’s Art Show Presented by Suncoast Credit Union. The show, which is judged, features and celebrates the creativity of the area’s young artists.

Children may enter original artwork in any medium. No experience is necessary. Just use your creativity. Artwork must have been created since October 2018.

The art show is open to all students living in the Greater Tampa area. Children can enter up to three pieces. There is a $5 fee per piece. There are three age categories for entries and prizes: ages 5 to 8, ages 9 to 13 and ages 14 to 18.

All entries must be submitted by Monday, October 21 at 6 p.m. at the Art Factory located at 11267 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview.

The show is sponsored by Suncoast Credit Union. Significant awards are available for Best of Show (one overall) and first, second and third place in each age category.

Cindy Helton, the executive director of the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation, said, “Suncoast Credit Union recognizes that the arts provide dimension in our lives and give a creative outlet for those with talent or skills that deserve to be seen and appreciated. The arts expose us to different ways of thinking—improving cultures, outlooks, attitudes and perspectives. Winthrop Arts brings the arts to our most struggling communities through their Mobile Art Factory. They nurture the talent our children possess. At our core, we are the same: we work to make our community a better place to live.”

An artists’ reception will be held at the Art Factory, the education program of Winthrop Arts, on Thursday, October 24 beginning at 6 p.m. Awards will be given at 6:30 p.m. The reception is an opportunity for the children to showcase their artwork.

Bryant Martinez, the lead art instructor at the Art Factory, said, “I love this show and look forward to it each year. The show is a great opportunity for children to showcase their creativity and artwork. We are grateful for the partnership we have formed with Suncoast Credit Union.”

All artworks entered must be accompanied by an artist’s statement. Information and the registration form can be found at www.winthroparts.org. For questions and more information, please call Kathy at 758-5161 or email kathy@winthroparts.org.