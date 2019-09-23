The Village Players will present Side Show the Musical this October at the historic James McCabe Theatre in Valrico. Side Show the Musical will be presented on Friday, October 4, 11 and 18; Saturday, October 5, 12 and 19; and Sunday, October 6 and 13. The Friday and Saturday night shows begin at 8 p.m. The Sunday Matinees will be at 3 p.m.

General admission tickets to Side Show the Musical are $18. For seniors, military and students with IDs, tickets are $15. To reserve seating for groups of 10 or more, you must contact the box office at 480-3147 to reserve seats. Side Show the Musical is based on the true story of Siamese twins Violet and Daisy Hilton, who became stars during the Great Depression.

Side Show the Musical is a moving portrait of two women joined at the hip whose extraordinary bondage brings them fame but denies them love. The story is told almost entirely in song. The show follows their progression from England to America, around the vaudeville circuit and to Hollywood on the eve of their appearance in the 1932 movie, Freaks.

Side Show the Musical is the forerunner to the 2017 film, The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman. Side Show the Musical originally opened on Broadway in 1997. A Broadway revival opened in 2014.

Side Show the Musical is directed by Todd Barber.

According to Gail Pierce, a long time Village Players director and board member, “Side Show the Musical is a director’s dream. It has great music and the songs are phenomenal.”

Pierce added, “We were wanting to do this show for a long time, but we were not sure how it would be received. However, since the success of the film The Greatest Showman, we decided to try it.”

Side Show the Musical is a lavish show. Many of the costumes have been created by Carlton Jones.

Pierce added, “Barber is a fantastic director.”

There are over 20 local residents in the cast.

Side Show the Musical is something that you will not want to miss. The show will be presented at the James McCabe Theatre located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico. If you would like more information or to purchase your tickets online, please visit the website at www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.