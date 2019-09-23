Why did you decide to become a teacher?

My mother was an educator and I grew up observing her passion for teaching and spent many hours helping in her classroom. I knew from an early age that I wanted to dedicate my life to impacting children’s lives.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

As an educator, I try to help create an environment where students enjoy coming to school and are engaged in purposeful lessons that help them grow. As a reading coach, my goal is to provide assistance to all of the teachers at my school in meeting their students’ educational needs.

What is your hidden talent?

I can find the positive side of any situation. I believe a positive mindset can make a huge difference, and I try to share this philosophy with my students and colleagues.

What is something about you that would be a surprise to your students?

My students know I am an identical twin. I think they would be surprised to find out that when I was growing up, my sister and I played a lot of tricks on people.

If you were on a deserted island and could only bring one book, what would it be and why?

I would bring the complete set of Harry Potter, because I can read those books over and over again. My students insisted that I read this series, and I am so glad they did!

What is your favorite quote or saying?

“I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a good book.” – J.K. Rowling