Brandon: This is a rebuilding year for the Eagles under second-year Head Coach Antonio Brown. Sophomore Anthony Florence is the starting quarterback this season. He is a transfer from Mississippi, and this is his first season playing as a QB after playing receiver before. Coach Brown said that Florence’s major strength is reading defenses. In his first game as QB, he threw for 450 yards and two touchdowns in Brandon’s pro multiple offense.

Other key players include senior running back/safety Jaden Exume, who led the team in tackles last season; senior linebacker/offensive lineman Asante Watson; junior transfer from Mississippi and nose guard Cedric Ellis; junior defensive lineman Kenric Rosario; and senior three-year starter, receiver/defensive back/running back and backup QB Jalen Morris.

Coach Brown believes that his team’s biggest weakness could also be its biggest strength, with the team being extremely young and inexperienced while having only six seniors on the roster. The many freshmen and sophomores on the roster can develop and grow together at the same time and, hopefully, rejuvenate the program. Brown said that his team has embraced this idea this season and they have been getting better week in and week out.

He would like to see his team maintain drives this year and not turn the ball over as much and play more physical on the defensive side of the ball, and also be more of an attacking defense as opposed to sitting back and allowing the other team to be comfortable.

“Wins and losses are a measuring point for a lot of teams, but for us we want to just finish and grow together,” said Brown.

The team’s motto is, “One team, one family.”

Brandon Eagles Schedule:

8/23 vs Wharton

8/30 vs Lennard

9/6 @ Riverview

9/13 @ King

9/20 @ Middleton

9/27 @ Spoto

10/4 @ Hillsborough

10/11 @ Jefferson

10/18 vs Blake

11/1 @ Strawberry Crest