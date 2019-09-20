Bay Life Crop For Missions

Bay Life Church announces its 11th annual Fall Crop, benefiting the youth & missions of Bay Life Church. Bring your own supplies to work on your paper crafting projects in a well-lit and fun atmosphere.

The registration fee is tax deductible and it includes continental breakfast, a home cooked lunch, drinks and snacks all day, plus scrapbook/crop space, swap table, goody bags and door prizes. Each participant will have half of a 5’ round table. Just let us know who you’d like to sit with.

This Fall Crop will be held on Friday, October 11, from 6-11 p.m. and/or Saturday, October 12 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The cost is $30 for Friday night, $40 for Saturday or $60 for both, and electricity is available for a fee of $5 per person. As this is a tax-deductible donation, the registration fee is nonrefundable.

Crops fill quickly and your space is not reserved until paid in full. Register at www.baylife.org/scrapbooking.

Holy Innocents’ Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show Seeks Vendors

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is accepting vendor signups for its Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

Both inside and outside locations are available. The fee for an inside location, which accommodates one six ft. table and two chairs, is $45, and it is $40 for an outside 12×12 ft. space, which is well shaded.

Interested vendors can register for a spot at www.hiepiscopal.org. For any questions please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130.

High Holiday Schedule At Congregation Beth Shalom

Congregation Beth Shalom will be holding its High Holy services as follows. All community worshippers are welcome. Donations are appreciated.

Erev Rosh Hashanah – Sunday, September 29 at 8 p.m.; First Day Rosh Hashanah – Monday, September 30 at 10 a.m. (followed by Tashlikh service); Family Services – Monday, September 30 at 4 p.m.; and Second Day Rosh Hashanah service – Tuesday, October 1 at 10 a.m. Potluck pancake breakfast follows.

A memorial service will be held at Congregation Beth Shalom garden at Hillsboro Memorial Park on Sunday, October 6 at 10 a.m. Kol Nidre services will be on Tuesday, October 8 at 8 p.m.; Yom Kippur Morning Service – Wednesday, October 9 at 10 a.m.; Yom Kippur Family Service – Wednesday, October 9 at 2:30 p.m.; Yom Kippur Afternoon Service – Wednesday, October 9 at 4 p.m.; Yizkor Memorial Services – Wednesday, September 9 at 5:30 p.m.; and Ne’ilah (conclusion) on Wednesday, September 9 at 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, October 13 at 6 p.m., join in for a bite in the Sukkah.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for more information.

LifeCare’s Annual Fundraising Gala

The LifeCare Network will hold its annual fundraising gala on Friday, October 25. The gala will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hilton Tampa Downtown, located at 211 N. Tampa St. in Tampa.

Each year it aims to fill the room with individuals who can impact the issue of abortion in the community in a significant way. Banquet guests are invited by table hosts to be introduced to the ministry, hear testimonies of transformed lives and be encouraged through a special featured speaker. This year’s speaker is Ryan Bomberger with The Radiance Foundation. LifeCare also plans to announce some exciting ministry updates.

For more information or to host a table, visit www.LifeCareNetwork.net or contact Jessica at Jessica@LifeCareNetwork.net or 654-0491.

Seeking Vendors For Lithia Holiday Market In November

Vendors are being sought by Grace Community United Methodist Church in Lithia for its Holiday Market (presented by the Women of Grace) on Saturday, November 9 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The church is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

Organizers are seeking vendors to sell variety of products, such as arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing and more.

The fee for a 10 ft. by 10 ft. space is $25. Proceeds help support missions in the community. The market will be outdoors. Vendors provide their own tent, table and chairs. Food available for purchase.

For information or vendor application, visit www.graceholidaymarket.com or contact Susan Ferraro at bosefer11@yahoo.com or 361-1724.

UMW Women’s Holiday Pecan Sale Begins

The United Methodist Women (UMW) of New Hope UMC will hold its 49th Annual Pecan Sale benefitting missions from Tuesday, October 1 to Friday, November 1. These are just picked, shelle and fresh from the orchard.

Prices are: $45 for a five lb. box of mammoth halves or pieces and $10 for a 1 lb. bag of mammoth halves. Specialty items are also: $12 for pralines in a 16 oz. bag, $12 for chocolate amaretto in a 16 oz. bag and $25 for a 20 oz. assortment in a Christmas tin (including praline, chocolate amaretto and roasted, salted pecan halves).

To order, call Mary Baker from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at 643-4493; email bjbrooks5@gmail.com; or visit www.pecansale.com to order and pay by credit card. Checks payable to UMW can be mailed to P. O. Box 546, Lithia, FL 33547.

Pickup is on Saturday, November 9 and Monday, November 11 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the New Hope Life Center Building on 213 N. Knights Ave. (former Boys and Girls Club.) For more information, please call Barbara Brooks at 689-7016 or email bjbrooks5@gmail.com.

Baton Twirling Classes At The Brandon Recreation Center

Baton Twirling classes will be held at the Brandon Recreation Center, 502 E. Sadie St., Brandon. Classes held every Monday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Members participate in local parades, civic events and competitions.

For more information, contact Barbara Patrick at 626-4554.