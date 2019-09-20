With the arrival of fall, there is a lot of ‘spooktacular’ family-friendly fun that you can find locally. Here are a few ideas to keep the fun going through the holiday season.

Florida Aquarium’s Guppyween Will Take You To Codwarts School Of Fishcraft And Squidery

The Florida Aquarium’s Guppyween will take place Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Your presence is requested at the Codwarts School of Fishcraft and Squidery in The Florida Aquarium.

Young wizards will be sorted into their Codwarts House before embarking on a quest to further their Fishcraft knowledge. Dazzling treats and magical adventures await you. All exhibits will be open, including the 4-D Theater and kids’ water play zone, The Splash Pad.

The cost for kids in costume is $10 (purchased at the Aquarium). It is regular admission price for adults.

A special Guppyween will take place on Saturday, October 26 from 8-9:30 a.m. for families and children with sensory differences to trick-or-treat throughout the Aquarium in a low stress environment. Doors will open at 8 a.m. for Sensory Guppyween guests only, with lights and sounds adapted for individuals with sensory differences and their families.

The cost for Sensory Guppyween is $5 per person if purchased before the event and $8 per person on day of event.

The Florida Aquarium is located at 701 Channelside Dr. in Tampa. Visit www.flaquarium.org for more information.

Zoo Tampa’s Family Fright Fest Celebrates Halloween Season

Creatures of the Night, Tampa Bay’s premier family Halloween even, returns every Friday and Saturday from 4-10 p.m. in October.

After 4 p.m., the Zoo transforms into an eerie and immersive Halloween adventure for the whole family. Creatures emerge at dusk with startling surprises around every corner. No horror, no gore, just fun frights for all.

Younger guests will enjoy a festive fall harvest complete with a pumpkin patch, scarecrows and friendly farm animals.

Zoo Tampa is located at 1101 W Sligh Ave. in Tampa. Visit https://zootampa.org/.

LEGOLAND’S Brick-Or-Treat Returns

On weekends in October, celebrate the spookiest time of the year with trick-or-treating, exclusive character meet-and-greet and spooktacular treats.

The kids will enjoy the Brick-or-Treat Trail where they can journey through the themed trail with their very own Brick-or-Treat bag to pick up lots of scrumptious candy. Meet exclusive Halloween LEGO characters, enjoy a Scavenger Hunt and watch The Tale of Pirates’ Cove Fireworks Spectacular.

LEGOLAND is located at One LEGOLAND Way in Winter Haven. Visit www.legoland.com.

Disney’s Not So Spooky Spectacular

Get your favorite costume ready and make your plans to live it up—collecting candies, sweets and delightful treats—all while Magic Kingdom park thrills and chills you with special fireworks, eerie entertainment and Disney Characters that go bump in the night.

Best of all: since this event is ‘not-so-scary’ and children of every age can enjoy the fun.

Don’t miss this dazzling spectacular which features state-of-the-art projection effects, lasers, light and fireworks during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party which is offered on select nights through Friday, November 1.

Monster Mash Along The River At Glazer’s Children’s Museum

Show off your most creative costume at the Glazer Children’s Museum (GCM) Halloween Spree. on Saturday, October 26 from 4-8 p.m. GMC has partnered with the Tampa Riverwalk to make this the ultimate Halloween party. Monster mash along the river and then bring your little ghouls and goblins to GCM to enjoy safe, indoor trick-or-treating, spooky experiments, creepy crafts, costume parades and more.

Tickets cost $5 (members free) and are available now and at the door. GCM is participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project. Your little ones will receive non-edible goodies at stations with a teal pumpkin.

On Sunday, October from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., GCM will host a Sensory-Friendly Halloween Spree. All programs will be featured as well as trick-or-treating with lights and sounds turned down and sensory adapted tools. Sunshine Sunday is a limited engagement event for children with special needs and caregivers.

Children can explore the museum with lights and sounds turned down and sensory adapted tools, special programs and community resources at their fingertips. It’s during this time that children and their families can experience the Museum and unite with others on a similar journey.

The Glazer Children’s Museum is located at 110 W. Gasparilla Plz. in Tampa. Visit https://glazermuseum.org/event/halloweenspree2019.

Hop Aboard Haunted River Tours On Tampa’s Pirate Taxi

Hop aboard the Pirate Water Taxi for a frighteningly good time on the water. On select nights in October come aboard for tales of ghosts and haunted facts along the Hillsborough River. Each tour will be led by a deadlightful docent who will entertain you with spooky stories of Tampa’s past. New this year, a batty fiend will hop on the taxi for new thrills.

Cruises are kid-friendly and take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in October. Departures are located by the Tampa Convention Center where Pirate Taxi dock stop #7. Tickets start at $25 for the 45 minute haunted cruise.

To purchase tickets, visit www.piratewatertaxi.com/events/haunted-river-tour.