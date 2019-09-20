This fall season, you can take your ‘scare’ factor to new heights when Howl-O-Scream 2019 unearths long-buried icons of the past and new nightmares as Busch Gardens Tampa Bay celebrates ‘20 Years of Fear’ with sinister surprises at every turn.

Brave souls can venture through horrifying houses, terrifying scare zones and thrilling roller coaster rides in the dark.

For select nights through Saturday, November 2, you will run for your life as gruesome ghouls emerge from their tombs to twist your daydreams into nightmares.

Several haunted houses will await your demise, but the scares don’t stop there. Unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner, including on Busch Gardens’ pulse-pounding thrill rides that are overrun with creatures riding alongside their soon-to-be-victims.

The horrors of Howl-O-Scream’s haunted past are the first frights to greet you, rising from the dead and bringing 20 years of fear back to life, or take a creepy walk down memory lane to the bygone era of papier-mâché masks and homemade costumes sure to stir up the nightmares of your childhood.

There is plenty new this year. The eerie quiet of Carpe Noctem, a gothic Romanian cemetery, is shattered by the triumphant screams of vampires and the sobbing moans of their victims. Climb into a coffin but your photo may be all that comes out.

Check out Camp Doa, where campers are snatched from their idyllic dreams to become ghostly stars of living nightmares.

In a post-apocalypse world, the surly survivors will stop at nothing for food and supplies, destroying all who stand in their way. Can you run the gauntlet of a murderous crazed biker gang to make it out alive?

Go backstage at the Maniac Midway, the ‘scariest show on earth’ with Sparky and his terrifying carnie crew as they take over Pantopia making the midway their own stage of torture.

Ride on Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s roller coasters as creatures from your nightmares haunt the attractions. Experience Tigris, Cobra’s Curse, Falcon’s Fury, Cheetah Hunt, Montu, SheiKra and Kumba all night.

Choose from experiences like guided VIP Tours, front-of-the-line access with the Front Line Fear pass, dinner and a freakish show at Fright Feast or a VIP tour.

Busch Gardens is located at 3000 E. Busch Blvd. in Tampa. Visit https://buschgardens.com/tampa/events/howl-o-scream.