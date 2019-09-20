By Ciara ‘CiCi’ Taveras

Join in the Spooktacular festivities at this year’s Trick or Treat Street event. The annual event is presented by the incredible partnership of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC), Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation and Riverview High School.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 2-6 p.m. at Riverview High School.

The purpose of the GRCC is to create a family environment that assures the success of our community, and its members and Trick or Treat Street, is one of the finest examples of that purpose. More than 100 Chamber members, including local businesses, churches, organizations and volunteers, will come together to make this event possible.

James Pulkowski, CPA, P.A. and Michael Broussard of The Flying Locksmiths are the co-chairs of the event. “We want everyone to know this is a family friendly event supported by your local businesses and the student clubs of Riverview High School.”

It is the GRCC’s signature event of the year and has been a staple in the Riverview community since 1988.

Organizations have the opportunity to sponsor a BOOooth inside the event. The BOOooth sponsors have fun dressing up, decorating their BOOooths, distributing candy or small toys and providing many fun, free activities to the children of the community.

Event admission is free. Parking is a $5 donation per carload. There will be costume contests (small entry fee applies) for children ages 0-15 and your four-legged doggie friends. Contest winners and runner-ups will be competing for great prizes.

Bring a monster appetite because an assortment of food vendors plan to be onsite. C & J Specialty with fun fair food, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Papa John’s and Kona Ice will ensure there’s something for every ghoul and goblin.

Christopher Ligori and Associates is this year’s Monster Mash sponsor. Thanks to its generous sponsorship, wristbands for kids’ unlimited play on the exciting inflatable units and kids play zone, normally $5, will be distributed for free (while supplies last). This is sure to make the kids (and parents) jump for joy.

For more information, visit www.RiverviewChamber.com or stop by the GRCC office located inside the CenterState Bank building at 10101 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Call 234-5944 or email info@riverviewchamber.com for more information.