Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I come from a large family. I believe because my deceased mother was such a wonderful, loving Christian woman and set a godly example in our home. We didn’t have many material things growing up, but we had an abundance of love from both of my parents. I love making a difference in the lives of children not only academically, but creating a love of God and [then] teaching them to make a difference in those around them, whether in an act of kindness or encouragement during a difficult time. Modeling what a compassionate, caring, loving christian is. Watching children become what they dream about and knowing with hard work and determination they can achieve whatever they put their mind to.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

To be remembered as a teacher who gave respect to each child who [walked] through her doors. That each child felt loved, important, cherished and they mattered to me and felt safe in our class family.

What is your hidden talent?

I love to cook and try new recipes.

What would be something surprising about you that students would find interesting?

I loved going to Disney World as much as they do.

What is your most embarrassing moment as a teacher?

There were many moments the children would have me in stitches by the things they would say. They are so honest!!

What would you like to see changed in our schools?

That we could go back to yesteryear when children felt safe going to school.