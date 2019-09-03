Grief Care Class

The First Baptist Church (FBC) of Brandon provides a Grief Care Class to the community to those that have lost loved ones at no cost.

You do not need to be a member of the church to attend these very successful classes. They are provided to our community because of a public need to help others suffering from grief. Privacy is maintained by the group itself.

Classes are held on Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. Contact the group by calling the church office at 689-1204 or by emailing fbcbrandon.org and providing them with your contact information.

Holy Innocents’ Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show Seeks Vendors

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is accepting vendor sign-ups for its Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

Both inside and outside locations are available. The fee for an inside location, which accommodates one six ft. table and two chairs, is $45, and $40 for an outside 12×12 ft. space, which is well shaded.

Interested vendors can register for a spot at www.hiepiscopal.org. For any questions, please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130.

Disciples Of Christ Christian Fellowship Celebrates New Sanctuary

Disciples of Christ Christian Fellowship in Riverview recently celebrated the opening of its new sanctuary with a ribbon-cutting celebration. Many of the church’s 120 members were on hand for the event.

The church was founded in 2004 and in 2012, plans began for expansion. After eight years of planning, growing and saving, the prayers became a reality. The dedication celebrations also took place in August.

Disciples of Christ Christian Fellowship is a small congregation with a big heart and an even bigger vision: a church nurturing bodies, minds and spirits of all races, ethnicities and ages. The sanctuary is only phase one of its planned campus. Other phases include: picnic area, soccer field, community garden and a health and wellness center.

Disciples of Christ Christian Fellowship is located at 11116 Rhodine Rd. in Riverview. Visit https://doccf.org/home/.

Bingo Returns To Saint Anne

Bingo returns to Saint Anne Catholic Church after the summer break. Saint Anne’s pastor, Father John McEvoy, welcomes residents from neighboring communities to come check out the parish bingo, meet new people, have some fun and possibly even win some money.

Saint Anne Bingo will celebrate its ninth year on Thursday, October 10, and Father John wishes to thank all those who support this parish event. The proceeds go toward reducing the church mortgage.

Bingo is every Thursday (except Thanksgiving and Holy Thursday) with early bird games starting at 6:30 p.m. and regular games starting at 7 p.m. Early bird games are $4 for a strip of three cards for five games and regular games are $15 for a pack, which includes 18 regular games and two special games. Several other special games and extras are also available.

Saint Anne Bingo will have two jackpots on other dates throughout the year: October 10, October 31, November 21, December 19, January 2, 2020, February 13, March 12 and April 16.

Saint Anne Catholic Church is located at US Hwy. 41 and 11th Avenue N.E. in Ruskin. For more information about the Parish, visit its website at SaintAnneRuskin.org.

LifeCare’s Annual Fundraising Gala

The LifeCare Network will hold its annual fundraising Gala on Friday, October 25. The Gala will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hilton Tampa Downtown, located at 211 N. Tampa St. in Tampa.

Each year, it aims to fill the room with individuals who can impact the issue of abortion in the community in a significant way. Banquet guests are invited by table hosts to be introduced to the ministry, hear testimonies of transformed lives and be encouraged through a special featured speaker. This year’s speaker is Ryan Bomberger with The Radiance Foundation.

It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit outreach ministry serving the Greater Brandon community since 1987 and SouthShore since 2012.

For more information or to host a table, visit www.LifeCareNetwork.net or contact Jessica at Jessica@LifeCareNetwork.net or 654-0491.

The Ultimate Date Night With Jay And Laura Laffoon

The JOY FM presents the Ultimate Date Night, featuring Jay and Laura Laffoon, on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. The event takes place at City Pointe Church in Plant City.

The Laffoons’ comedy-infused skit helps couples connect and celebrate their marriage. General admission is $25 per ticket in advance or $35 on the day of the show. A VIP experience is offered for $35 per ticket, and it provides an early entry between 5-5:15 p.m. with first come, first serve seating near the stage. It also offers a Q&A session with the Laffoons.

Purchase tickets by phone at 855-223-1008 or online.

City Pointe Church is located at 503 N. Palmer St. in Plant City. Visit https://florida.thejoyfm.com or call 1-888-848-9150.