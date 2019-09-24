Plant City Community Chorale To Perform FallSong For Fall Concert

The Plant City Community Chorale will present its annual fall concert, FallSong, at 7:30 pm on Saturday, October 12 at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

The chorale, under the direction of Claudia Bolaño Becerra, will perform beautiful spiritual pieces such as Hold Me, Rock Me and Lord Make Me an Instrument of Thy Peace. Favorites like 42nd Street and When I Fall In Love will have you smiling and humming along while El Grillo (The Cricket) will find you tapping your toes along to the jazzy samba beat.

Additionally, the chorale will feature soprano Emma Stamper, who was selected for the National Honor Choir by the American Choral Directors Association.

Tickets are available at www.pccchorale.org, from any chorale member or by calling 965-7213. Advance tickets are $12. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12 and any student with a student ID.

Vendors Sought For HEAT Fall Pop Up Market

Tampa Bay HEAT will hold its HEAT Fall Pop Up Market on Friday, October 11 from 6-9 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church Gymnasium, 120 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. It will be an opportunity to showcase your talents, meet new friends and make a little money for the holidays.

There will be a limited number of spaces for each business category, so register early. This event will be heavily marketed.

Registration is $25 for HEAT members and $35 for non-HEAT members. Vendors must supply their own tables (8 ft. max) per booth and are in charge of all sales at their booth.

You may pay via PayPal, drop payment by the Homeschool Resource Center or mail to Tampa Bay HEAT, 1011 Knowles Rd., Brandon, 33511.

Introduce Your Child To The Business World At Kid Entrepreneur Expo

The Tampa Bay HEAT is excited to announce its first ever Mini Merchants Kid Entrepreneur Expo, which will take place on Saturday, October 12 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. This will be a great way to introduce your child (ages 5-18) to the wonderful world of business in a fun, hands-on event.

Did you know that kids who are involved with business may develop a better work ethic, foster a stronger respect for money, think creatively, improve their people skills and learn to set goals?

Participants will learn how to write a business plan starting with a creative idea. They will learn about marketing, finances, pricing and profits.

The expo will take place at New Hope United Methodist Church Gymnasium, 120 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

International Folk Fair Returns To Vinoy Park

This year, the St. Petersburg International Folk Fair Society (SPIFFS) Annual Folk Fair reminds us who we are: a fabric of cultures woven into a United States.

SPIFFS 45th Annual International Folk Fair will be held from Thursday to Sunday, October 24-27, at Vinoy Park in downtown St. Petersburg. The four-day festival showcases food and culture from 36+ ethnic organizations, each representing immigrants from nations across the globe. The groups will unite in a Grand Parade of Nations, culminating in a swearing-in ceremony of new American citizens.

SPIFFS International Folk Fair transforms St. Petersburg’s waterfront into a microcosm of the world, with a multitude of ethnic crafts, arts, food, cooking demonstrations and special entertainment. Some highlights include Giving Tree Music drum circles; student performances on the main stage; Polynesian dancers; and music featuring the Mongolian ‘horsehead fiddle’ (morin khuur).

Additional entertainment in the Main Stage/Beer Garden area includes performances by Urban Gypsies, Brazilian Samba by O Som Do Jazz, New Horizon Band of Gulfport and Conundrum Celtic Band. Folk dancing and music will be performed throughout the festival on two stages.

For more information, visit www.spiffs.org.

Autumn Harvest Tea

The Nativity Women’s Guild will host an Autumn Harvest Tea on Saturday, October 12 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The tea will be held in the Nativity Catholic Church Social Hall, 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Call 681-4608.

Estate Sale At Good Samaritan

Good Samaritan, a nonprofit Christian ministry, opened its doors on 10 acres in May 1984 to serve those in need in the community. Recently, it streamlined into a mobile ministry and is no longer in need of much of the existing equipment, tools, furniture and other items. An estate sale will be held as a result of this transition.

Treasures include furniture, antiques, collectibles and tools; preschool furniture, equipment supplies and playground equipment; commercial kitchen (stainless steel) equipment, 10-burner gas stove with an oven, three-compartment commercial sink; a 1940 fixer-upper ‘Cracker-style’ house; and more.

It will take place on Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19 and October 25 and 26, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Good Samaritan is located at 14920 Balm Wimauma Rd. in Wimauma. Call 480-1118.