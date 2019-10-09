Lennard High School Choir Combined Fall Concert

On Tuesday, October 22, the Lennard High School Choirs will present the second annual combined fall concert in the Riverview High School Auditorium. Come for an evening of music featuring choirs from East Bay High School, Riverview High School, Strawberry Crest High School and the Concert Choir from the University of Florida.

Flowers will be sold. Admission is free, although a $2 suggested donation is encouraged. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

Riverview High School is located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Visit http://Riverviewhs.mysdhc.org.

Learn About Free Caption Phone At Sun City Hearing Loss Chapter Meeting

The Hearing Loss Association of America’s (HLAA) Sun City Center Chapter will meet on Tuesday, October, 15 at 1 p.m. at St Andrew Presbyterian Church in the looped fellowship hall.

The church is located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center.

CART (captioning) will be available so guests can see the words. Topic: CapTel® Caption Phones – Dana Schroeder. Learn about how you can get a free caption phone. Bring your handshakes, smiles and questions.

The meet and greet starts at 12:30 p.m. For more information, email Eloise Schwarz at Eloise6376@gmail.com. Visit www.hlaascc.com.

Fall Events At Camp Bayou

Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center was an RV park before the County’s ELAP program purchased the land, but it is now open for day use only and is open to the public. Through volunteers, donations, supporters and grants, the managing nonprofit, B.O.L.D., offers preregistered programs to schools, youth groups, adult groups and families.

Monthly canoe tours are now available by reservation only. Check the online calendar for trip dates. The center is open from Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., for passive recreational pursuits such as wildlife watching, nature photography and trail walks. General admission is still free.

On Saturday, October 12 from 7-9 p.m. – Moths and Bats and Owls, Oh my! Enjoy a trail walk while looking for creatures of the night, then gather ’round the campfire for some conversation and s’mores. Your $5 donation helps pay for supplies. Call 641-8545 to reserve a spot.

Cart tours have returned. Stop in any Saturday morning and ask for a ride along the trails.

Camp Bayou is looking for enthusiastic volunteers who love the outdoors and want to pass along that passion to others through hands-on activities, walks and canoe tours. Contact Becki at 641-8545, email campbayou@gmail.com or fill out the form at campbayou.org. Camp Bayou is seeking mainly folks who to help teach school groups K-6, but there are other opportunities as well.

The Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center is a public-private partnership between Bayou Outdoor Learning and Discovery, Inc. (B.O.L.D.) and Hillsborough County Conservation & Environmental Lands Management. It is located at the end of 24th St. SE. in Ruskin.

Check out the Camp Bayou Facebook page, visit www.campbayou.org or call 641-8545 for more information.

Progressive® Insurance Tampa Boat Show® Postponed To October 25-27

Due to Hurricane Dorian, the 2019 Progressive® Insurance Tampa Boat Show® has been postponed to Friday-Sunday, October 25-27. It will remain at the Tampa Convention Center for its new October dates.

“While we are disappointed to postpone the event, our main concern is the safety of the boaters, manufacturers and dealers that attend our show,” said Kevin Murphy, the show manager. “This decision was made to ensure attendees and exhibitors have time to adequately prepare for Hurricane Dorian. We look forward to seeing everyone October 25-27 for what will be our largest Tampa Boat Show yet, featuring thousands of the latest marine products on the market.”

All prepurchased tickets will be honored during the new dates. Please visit TampaBoatShow.com for more information.