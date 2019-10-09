Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I have wanted to be a teacher for as long as I can remember. It wasn’t until high school that I found a passion for writing and knew being an English teacher was my calling.

What is a goal of yours as a counselor?

My goal as a teacher is to help my students grow each and everyday!

Do you have any hidden talents you would like your students to know about you?

One of my hidden talents besides being a numbers master is being an extreme couponer. #couponer #saveadollar. They might be surprised that I am on a bowling league.

What is your favorite book and why?

My favorite book is by far Flowers for Algernon by Daniel Keyes. This is one of my favorites because it is so different than the happily ever after type books we are used to reading.

What is your favorite food item from your school cafeteria?

While I usually pack my lunch, I plan on frequenting The Reef, the student-run café.

What is one of your most embarrassing moments since you have been a teacher?

I forgot to dismiss one of my classes for lunch. I kept teaching the lesson, completely forgetting that they had lunch before the class period. Oddly enough, not one student said a word about going to lunch. Once I found out, I dismissed them and had them eat their lunch in class. Thankfully, we laughed all week about it.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

“Be Brave. Even if you’re not, pretend to be. No one can tell the difference.” – H. Jackson Brown Jr.

What would you like to see changed in the schools?

Definitely, the amount of testing students are required to do each year!

