Regal Railways Presents Toy Train & Collectible, Toy Show

A Toy Train, Collectible and Toy Show/Sale will be held on Saturday, November 23 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

All vendors are welcome with any train memorabilia, trains, accessories, baseball cards, crafts, comic books, coins, crafts, antiques, die-cast cars or any other hobby or collectible related items you may be interested in selling. Six ft. tables are $20 each.

If interested, call Joe at 727-244-1341 or visit www.regalrailways.com to buy a table online.

US Coast Guard Flotilla 75 SouthShore Needs Vendors For Annual Boating & Nautical Flea Market

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 75 is seeking vendors for its Annual Boating & Nautical Flea Market on Saturday, November 16 from 7:30 a.m.-12 Noon. It is an opportunity for vendors to support safe boating in SouthShore.

The event will be held at the Land’s End Marina & Circles Restaurant Parking Lot on 1220 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach.

This event, which is free and open to the public, will feature items such as accessories, arts, clothing, crafts and equipment related to the areas of boating, fishing, nautical and sports. The photo from last year’s Flea Market shows a variety of nautical items for sale.

The fee for vendor booth spaces ranges from $40 to $120, depending on the size of space you need. Sizes range from 10 to 40 ft. wide by 20 ft. deep. Tables may also be rented with advanced notification and reservations.

For more information and to register, contact Pat Stone via call or text at 651-1763 or email her at pstone2405@hotmail.com.

Hillsborough Award Custody Of More Than 300 Dogs

A court order recently provided custody of the dogs to Hillsborough County and enjoins the owner of the business from ever possessing dogs. Animal Control brought the dogs to the Pet Resource Center (PRC) on 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa, where they will be assessed and undergo any needed medical treatment.

The large influx of dogs creates stress at the PRC, which was already over capacity. State law requires the dogs be kept for at least 30 days in case of appeal, meaning PRC will hold the dogs for at least a month and none of the incoming dogs can immediately be adopted by the public nor be sent to rescue groups. The dogs are mostly small breeds like Maltese, Shih Tzus, terriers and schnauzers.

To help make room, PRC officials are appealing to the public to adopt dogs already at the shelter. All fees are immediately waived for all dogs. In addition, the shelter will take in dogs from the public only for emergencies for at least the next few days.

The PRC also is working with other animal shelters and rescue groups to help reduce the shelter’s current population of dogs. Monetary donations may be made through the Hillsborough County Pet Resources Foundation Inc. Please designate the donation for the aid of the more than 300 dogs.

The Pet Resource Center is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dogs and cats can be viewed online at hillsboroughcounty.org (‘pet adoption’), but must be adopted in person at the shelter.

Florida Aquarium Celebrates 11th Year Of Brews By The Bay

Mark your calendar for the 11th annual Brews by the Bay at The Florida Aquarium on Friday, October 11 from 8-11 p.m. (VIP 7 p.m. arrival). Enjoy over 100 beer tastings and various food samplings from 30 local Tampa Bay restaurants. This event is sponsored through the generosity of Pepin Distributing Company and Aramark.

All Brews proceeds support the Aquarium’s conservation programs. Enjoy entertainment as well as 100+ beers from Pepin Distribution Company, including local favorites: Coppertail Brewing Company, Tampa Bay Brewing Company, Angry Chair Brewing, 3 Daughters Brewing and more.

For non-beer drinkers, the rooftop will be overflowing with Beyond Beer products like Fling Canned Cocktails and Babe Wine.

Explore the Aquarium at night for this adults-only 21+ event. The Florida Aquarium is located at 701 Channelside Dr. in Tampa.

VIP guests will receive exclusive access to Brews by the Bay that includes early event admission from 7-8 p.m. and an 8 oz. tasting stein. General admission guests will get a 5 oz. tasting stein.

General admission tickets are $69 and VIP tickets are $85. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit www.flaquarium.org/brewsbythebay or call 309-9721.