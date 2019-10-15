Fall Craft Fair At St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church 52nd Annual Fall Craft Fair St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church will hold its 52nd Annual Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Enjoy 70+ outside vendors exhibiting unique handmade crafts. Enjoy a bake sale, Granny’s Attic Rummage Sale and mission café in the Family Life Center. Pick out a pumpkin from the Pumpkin Patch.

St. Andrew’s is located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 689-6849 or visit SAUMC.net. Vendors are still needed.

Hope Fest

On Sunday, November 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hope Fest at Iglesia Transformando al Mundo will offer health screenings, family supplies, educational/job opportunities, haircuts, prayer and more. This free event also will offer Kids Fest, and it will take place at 1310 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Seeking Vendors For Lithia Holiday Market

In November Vendors are being sought by Grace Community United Methodist Church in Lithia for its Holiday Market on Saturday, November 9. The event, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., is being presented by the Women of Grace. The church is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

Vendors selling a variety of products, such as arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing and more. National companies will be on a first-come, first-served basis. For example, only one Mary Kay representative or one Premier Jewelry vendor will be allowed.

The fee for a 10 ft. by 10 ft. space is $25. Proceeds will help support missions in the community. The market will be outdoors, and vendors are asked to provide their own tent, table and chairs. Food will be available for purchase.

For more information and vendor application, visit www.graceholidaymarket.com or contact event organizer Susan Ferraro at bosefer11@yahoo.com or 361-1724.

Optimize Your Brain’s Creative Power

Tina Yeager, LMHC and award-winning author, speaker, flourish-meant podcast host and life coach, will speak at Bay Life Church, located at 1017 Kingsway Rd., on Saturday October 19 from 1-3 p.m. She is offering a workshop open to the public called Optimize Your Brain’s Creative Power.

The registration link is https://baylife.wufoo.com/forms/mlitd960ccis1s/.

UMW Women’s Holiday Pecan Sale Begins

The United Methodist Women (UMW) of New Hope UMC will hold its 49th Annual Pecan Sale through Friday, November 1. These are just picked, shelled and fresh from the orchard. Prices are the same as last year: $45 for a five lb. box of mammoth halves or pieces and $10 for a one lb. bag of mammoth halves.

Specialty items will be offered again at the same prices as last year: $12 for pralines in a 16 oz. bag, $12 for chocolate amaretto in a 16 oz. bag and $25 for a 20 oz. assortment in a Christmas tin (including praline, chocolate amaretto and roasted, salted pecan halves).

To order, call Mary Baker from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at 643-4493, email bjbrooks5@gmail.com or visit www.pecansale.com and pay by credit card. Checks payable to UMW can be mailed to P.O. Box 546, Lithia, FL 33547. Only prepaid items are reserved. Others will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pickup is Saturday, November 9 and Monday, November 11 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the New Hope Life Center Building on 213 N. Knights Ave.

The annual fundraiser benefits many local missions, such as Family Promise, Women’s Resource Center, Cornerstone Ministries, Brandon Life Care and more.

For more information, please call Barbara Brooks at 689-7016 or email bjbrooks5@gmail.com.

Knights Of Columbus Patriotism Spirit Week

The Knights of Columbus Monsignor John F. Scully Assembly #3418 of Riverview is sponsoring a Patriotism Day Celebration on Wednesday, November 6 at Bloomingdale Pizza from 4-9 p.m. The evening will feature Patriotic Songs led by a local men’s ensemble and guest speaker Kelly Kowall of My Warrior’s Place (MWP) in Ruskin.

Bloomingdale Pizza will donate 10 percent of all sales to Assembly #3418, including takeout, when you mention ‘Knights for Vets’ from Monday, November 4 through Thursday, November 7.

Proceeds will support the VAVS (VA Hospital Veterans Services) and My Warrior’s Place in Ruskin. The Knights of Columbus Monsignor John F. Scully Assembly #3418 sponsors meals at the James A. Haley Fisher House for the family of loved ones who are patients at the hospital, provides Thanksgiving meals for veterans, provides personal hygiene products for inpatients at the VA Hospital and has regularly donated books, magazines, DVDs and CDs to the VA Patient Library, valued at over $6,000, over the past three years.

MWP is a retreat for veterans founded by Gold Star Mother Kelly Kowall. Visit mywarriorsplace.org.

Bloomingdale Pizza is located at 4334 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Remember to say ‘Knights for Vets’ when you order.

If you can’t make the event but would still like to help veterans, you can send a check payable to the Knights of Columbus Assembly #3418 to Sir Knight Mark Lovejoy, 6951 Cohasset Circle, Riverview, FL 33578.