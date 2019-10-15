Regal Railways Presents Toy Train & Collectible, Toy Show

A Toy Train, Collectible and Toy Show/Sale will be held on Saturday, November 23 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Vendors are welcome with any train memorabilia, trains, accessories, baseball cards, crafts, comic books, coins, crafts, antiques, die-cast cars or any other hobby or collectible related items you may be interested in selling. Six ft. tables cost $20 each. Call Joe at 727-244-1341 or visit www.regalrailways.com to buy a table online.

Silverhawk Native American Flute Gathering And Arts And Craft Show

Plant City resident Dock Green Silverhawk will host his 16th annual Silverhawk Native American Flute Gathering and Arts and Craft Show on Saturday and Sunday, October 19-20, at Withlacoochee River Park on 12449 Withlacoochee Blvd. in Dade City from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Parking and admission are free. Experience the hauntingly beautiful voice of the Native American-style flute. Listen to the nonstop music of incredible flute players, singers, storytellers and Sacred Thunder Drum.

Stroll through the vendors and enjoy arts and crafts for sale. Enjoy Indian tacos, fry bread, buffalo burgers, hamburgers, hot dogs, kettle corn, homemade ice cream, drinks and more.

This is a cultural event open to the public as well as a family event with no drugs or alcohol allowed. Pets are welcome on a leash, but bring baggies to clean up after them.

Visit silverhawkflutegathering.com or call Dock Green Silverhawk at 763-2118.

41st Annual BOPC (Buick Olds Pontiac Cadillac) Car Show And Swap Meet

The 41st Annual BOPC Car Show and Swap Meet with all years, makes and models of Buicks, Oldsmobiles, Pontiacs and Cadillacs will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at Downtown City Park on 119 W. Park St. in Auburndale.

A charity auction and 50/50 raffle will benefit Florida Sheriffs’ Youth Ranches. The show’s sponsor is the Olds Club of Florida.

All swap meet items need to be displayed on vendor provided tables. Free admission for spectators, and a $25 fee for car exhibitors. Awards will be given for the top 10 of each class.

Visit www.oldsclubofflorida.com for the registration form and flyer.

Spooktober-Fest Benefits Needy Veterans

The Knights of Columbus Assembly 1850 from Nativity Parish will sponsor Spooktober-Fest, a fundraiser where all proceeds go to purchasing turkey dinners (with all of the sides) for needy veterans in the area. Through the help of the Veterans Administration Volunteer Services (VAVS) identifying veteran families, we provide a turkey and all of the sides needed to make a Thanksgiving Day meal.

Spooktober-fest will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 7-10 p.m. at the Eagles Club, located at 1850 Front St. in Valrico. Tickets cost $10 each ($5 for children) and are required for admission. The price includes a brat or hot dog meal.

For more information or tickets, call Larry at 476-2406 and leave a message.

Estate Sale At Good Samaritan

Good Samaritan, a nonprofit Christian ministry, opened its doors on 10 acres in May 1984 to serve those in need in the community. Recently, it streamlined into a mobile ministry and is no longer in need of much of the existing equipment, tools, furniture or other items. An estate sale will be held as a result of this transition.

Treasures include furniture, antiques and collectibles and tools; preschool furniture, equipment supplies and playground equipment; commercial kitchen (stainless steel) equipment, 10-burner gas stoves with ovens and three-compartment commercial sink; a 1940 fixer-upper ‘Cracker-style’ house; and more.

It will take place on Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19 and October 25 and 26, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Good Samaritan is located at 14920 Balm Wimauma Rd. in Wimauma. Call 480-1118.

Keep On Kicking Event To Help With Clothes And Shoes For Needy

Clothes To Kids (CTK) is kicking off a new drive for much needed shoes. ‘Keep On Kicking Partner.’ CTK distributes over 12,000 pairs of shoes during the year.

‘Kick One Back’ for Clothes to Kids – a Shoe Event will be held on Thursday, October 24 from 7-9 p.m. Join in for a fun evening of networking, food and drinks at the Rialto Theater on 1617 N. Franklin St. in Tampa. Kick One Back will help raise awareness and funds needed in order to give each child who shops at Clothes To Kids a bag brimming with clothes and shoes that fit.

Get your ticket to the Kick One Back event at https://clothes-to-kids-inc.networkforgood.com/events/15000-kick-oneback.

International Folk Fair Returns To Vinoy Park

SPIFFS 45th Annual International Folk Fair will be held from Thursday to Sunday, October 24-27, at Vinoy Park in Downtown St. Petersburg. The four-day festival showcases food and culture from 36+ ethnic organizations, each representing immigrants from nations across the globe. The groups will unite in a Grand Parade of Nations, culminating in a swearing-in ceremony of new American citizens.

SPIFFS International Folk Fair transforms St. Petersburg’s waterfront into a microcosm of the world, with a multitude of ethnic crafts, arts, food, cooking demonstrations and special entertainment. For more information, visit www.spiffs.org.