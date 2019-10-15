By Manny Leto

In the U.S. for the first time, ‘Brick History’ lets visitors journey through pivotal moments in world history modeled in LEGO® bricks.

Featuring key figures from Mozart to Martin Luther King, scientific discoveries from the Big Bang to DNA and recent history from mobile phones to the moon landings, history comes to life in LEGO® bricks during ‘Brick History,’ a new exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center opening on Saturday, October 19.

The exhibit features 28 meticulously crafted models, each depicting a person, moment or discovery that altered world history.

‘The Arts’ explores creativity from cave paintings to pop art, ‘Conflict’ moves from natural disasters like Pompeii to political disputes such as the Boston Tea Party, ‘Equality’ brings to life the Civil Rights movement, ‘Exploration’ depicts discoveries and inventions that have changed our world, while ‘Transport’ moves from railways and seafaring to flight.

LEGO® artist Warren Elsmore and his team have created a celebration of our shared stories, struggles and triumphs made from everyone’s favorite Danish toy.

There will be tables set up inside the exhibit area where both kids and adults can build their own LEGO® brick creations. Kids can try their hand at building iconic Florida models, including a palm tree, an alligator, a sailboat and more.

‘Brick History’ will also feature some bay area flare, with LEGO® brick portraits of pirates, local sports logos and a map of Florida by Tampa artist John Fontana from Bricks 4 Kidz.

The exhibit is on view at the History Center through Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Some upcoming events include: Tuesday, October 22 at 6 p.m. – Sangria and Stories: Brick History; Saturday, November 16 at 10 a.m. – Bricks 4 Kidz (ages 5-14); and Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m. – LEGO® Brick Retro Game Night (hosted by the History Center Teen Council).

The Tampa Bay History Center is located at 801 Old Water St. in Tampa. Tickets start at $10.95 for children age 7 and up, and they are free for children age 6 and under. More information is at TampaBayHistoryCenter.org, or call 228-0097.