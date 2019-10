Congratulations to the Crosswalk Contest Winners!! We are impressed with the hard work that was put in for some great videos. Safe Bus For Us teamed up with local businesses to help educate students of the importance of crosswalk safety. Thank you to our sponsors Safe Bus For Us, Cardinal Roofing and Osprey Observer Newspapers.

We have first place from Liberty Middle School



Second Place from Burns Middle and Cimino Elementary



And Third Place from Mulrennen Middle School