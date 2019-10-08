Phoenix House Florida’s Held Annual Celebration Of Recovery

Phoenix House Florida (PHFL) recently hosted its Annual Celebration of Recovery. The celebration is held each year to recognize patients’ hard work and success in recovery. Phoenix House Florida holds the event every year in September to commemorate National Recovery Month.

John Cunningham, a graduate of Phoenix House Florida, received the Celebration of Recovery Alumni of the Year Award for his inspirational story and leadership in the recovery community. Since leaving PHFL, Cunningham successfully maintained his recovery and eventually became a house manager at Real Recovery, a sober living home in Brandon where he is still employed as the program administrator.

“Here I am able to give back and help guys transition back to life without drugs and alcohol. Many of the life skills I still used today can be traced back to the many groups I took at Phoenix House Florida,” stated Cunningham.

For more information, visit www.phoenixhouse.org/locations/florida.

Premier Radiation Oncology Participates In Bowl-A-Thon

Premier Radiation Oncology and Cancer Center’s team, the ‘Hot Spots,’ were awarded the Most Spirited Team at the 12th annual Jason Ackerman Memorial Bowl-A-Thon. The Foundation focuses on improving the lives of youth who face and/or have survived challenging circumstances through educational support. As of to date the foundation awarded over 250 scholarships to deserving individuals.

For more information, visit www.BecauseOfJason.org.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month At Music Showcase

Music Showcase is once again taking nominations for local breast cancer patients currently undergoing treatment to be the recipients of its monthlong fundraising efforts in October. Nominations should include the patient’s name and contact information with a brief paragraph as to why they should receive the funds raised as well as your name and contact information. All nominations must be received no later than Monday, October 14 by 8 p.m.

Baked goods and popcorn will be available all month for donations of $1-$5 each.

Visit musicshowcaseonline.com or email or call Music Showcase at 685-5998 to nominate someone or for more information. Ask for Debra Campos or Paula Gaskins.

Hess Orthodontics Holds Annual Halloween Candy Buy-Back To Benefit Troop

Hess Orthodontics will be holding its annual Halloween candy buy-back. For every pound of candy donated, you will receive $1. All candy collected will be donated to the troops via Operation Gratitude.

Candy collections will take place on Friday, November 1 from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Riverview office, located at 11970 Boyette Rd.; Monday, November 4 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the FishHawk location at 16307 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia and in Parrish at 8312 US Hwy. 301 N.; and on Wednesday, November 6 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Apollo Beach location at 421 Apollo Beach Blvd. and at the Riverview location.

For more information, call 645-4377 or visit www.hessorthodontics.com.

International Folk Fair Returns To Vinoy Park

This year, the St. Petersburg International Folk Fair Society (SPIFFS) Annual Folk Fair will remind us of who we are: a fabric of cultures woven into a United States.

The SPIFFS 45th Annual International Folk Fair will be held from Thursday to Sunday, October 24-27, at Vinoy Park in Downtown St. Petersburg. The four-day festival showcases food and culture from 36+ ethnic organizations, each representing immigrants from nations across the globe. The groups will unite in a Grand Parade of Nations, culminating in a swearing-in ceremony of new American citizens.

The SPIFFS International Folk Fair transforms St. Petersburg’s waterfront into a microcosm of the world, with a multitude of ethnic crafts, arts, food, cooking demonstrations and special entertainment. Some highlights include Giving Tree Music drum circles, student performances on the main stage, Polynesian dancers and music featuring the Mongolian ‘horsehead fiddle’ (morin khuur).

Additional entertainment in the Main Stage/Beer Garden area includes performances by Urban Gypsies, Brazilian samba by O Som Do Jazz, New Horizons Band of Gulfport and Conundrum Celtic Band. Folk dancing and music will be performed throughout the festival on two stages.

For more information, visit www.spiffs.org.