For five years, Osprey Observer newspapers has been partnering with local retailers to publish the Holiday Favorite Things Sweepstakes and gift guide, and this year promises to be one of the best yet! This year, we’ve partnered with our friends at Rolling Pin to offer an early bird prize of a Big Green Egg Grill! We are so excited to have such a great prize for our readers!

The campaign is called, the Osprey Observer, A Few of Our Favorite Things, and we have gone to local businesses and asked them to give us ideas for a few of the top items available this holiday season

From now until mid-December, we will be collecting Our Favorite Things all throughout the community and putting them together in one giant gift basket that will be given out in a Sweepstakes for our readers.

“We have such great success and we are excited to share some of this year’s treasures from our local small businesses with our readers,” explained Assignment Editor Michelle Colesanti.

To enter, email Sweepstakes to contest@ospreyobserver.com or fill out the entry form and send in by mail, fax or email.

Last year, more than 1,000 local residents entered the campaign and ONE lucky winner walked away with a prize package worth more than $2,000.

Early Bird Prizes will include a Big Green Egg from Rolling Pin, tickets to Busch Gardens Christmas Town and more.

Good luck and thank you for shopping local and reading your Osprey Observer Community Newspaper!

Managing Editor Marie Gilmore.