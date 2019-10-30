State Representative Adam Hattersley (D), who represents District 59, held a Teacher Town Hall in partnership with the Hillsborough County School District at Brandon High School in Brandon on September 30. The Teacher Town Hall drew an impressive crowd consisting of teachers, parents, school personnel such as guidance counselors and other concerned citizens.

The special guests at the Teacher Town Hall included Hillsborough School Board members Lynn Gray, Cindy Stuart and Karen Perez. Hillsborough Classroom Teacher Association President Rob Kriete was there, as was Hillsborough Education Foundation Chief Advancement Officer Mike McCollum. Representatives from the Hillsborough County Council PTA/PTSA were also there.

Hillsborough County teachers, administrators, parents, students and anyone else passionate about public education and the future of Hillsborough County School District students were encouraged to attend. Those in attendance were able to engage in a robust discussion of the current issues that confront teachers, parents, administrators and the community as a whole today.

Representative Hattersley said, “Public education is one of the most important issues in Florida. I am excited to sit down with constituents, leaders in education in Hillsborough County, teachers, parents and students to hear their concerns and ideas for going forward.”

Issues that were discussed at the Teacher Town Hall ranged from charter schools, school grades and resources available to students and parents, to school security, teacher salaries, Bright Futures requirements and what is needed academically for students to get into state colleges and universities.

One overwhelming thing that came from the Teacher Town Hall is that citizens need to be vocal about what they want the future of public education to be by contacting legislators in Tallahassee.

Representative Hattersley said, “The purpose of a town hall like this is to get the community engaged with local and state representatives to find out what is really at the heart of education, good and bad.”

The next town hall will be one focused on minority-owned small businesses on Saturday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Emanuel P. Johnson Recreation Center, located at 5855 S. 78th St. in Tampa. For more information, please contact Cassidy Whitaker at Cassidy.whitaker@myfloridahouse.gov or 777-7601.