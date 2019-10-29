Why did you decide to become a teacher?

Being a music student helped formulate my values, work ethic and worldview. I wanted to use music to make great citizens like my fabulous music teachers in Mt. Vernon, NY did for me.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

My goals are to use music to help students become better learners, better friends, better human beings. If they become great musicians, that is a bonus!

What is your hidden talent?

I am a pretty good home cook for my family.

What is something about you that would be a surprise to your students?

I was an above average HS 1st baseman growing up, and might have played college ball if I didn’t decide to pursue music.

What is your favorite book and why?

Miles Davis’ autobiography, written with Quincy Troupe. My favorite musician tells a very blunt and entertaining story of his career and life.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

One quote I use with my students all the time is, “Sorry doesn’t butter the biscuit,” which is my way of teaching them to be intentional about fixing a problem or improving in an area of weakness, instead of reflexively saying “Sorry” and not thinking about how to improve their performance or behavior.

What is something you would like to see changed in our school system?

Our county has a fabulous music program that receives so much support. I would hope to continue to promote what we do and get more kids involved because being involved in music education really can change a kid’s life.