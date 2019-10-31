As November approaches, many of us are busy planning and preparing for the big Thanksgiving dinner. Any gathering, big or small, surrounded by love or friendship, brings us closer to God when we fellowship together in the spirit of thankfulness. Although we tend to focus on the food during the Thanksgiving holiday, fellowship in God’s love is always the most remembered and most precious nourishment.

Our homes should be a positive source of life, and we all should try to check our perfectionism at the door. Many cookbooks provide recipes for our meals but consider looking beyond the meal and feed your mind, body and spirit this Thanksgiving.

Come to the Table: Food, Fellowship, and a Celebration of God’s Bounty

By Benita Long

God intends for us to enjoy his blessings in abundance. Come To The Table is a threefold feast: For the body, there are hearty and delectable recipes. For the mind, there are thought-provoking quotations from great poets and thinkers. And for the spirit, stunning photographs and inspirational scriptures transport you to another realm.

Cooking with the Bible: Recipes for Biblical Meals

By Anthony F. Chiffolo, Rayner W. Hesse Jr.

This faith-based book provides recipes and complete menus for 18 meals from the Bible. Meals range from Passover to the story of Joseph dining with his brothers and King David’s nuptials. Each chapter has a menu, scripture, description of its historical and cultural significance and specific recipes with a discussion of preparation and serving in biblical times.

Cooking with the Saints

By Fernando Flores, Alexandra Greeley

From traditional Cottage Pie on St. Patrick’s Day to Basque Lamb Stew on the feast of St. Ignatius Loyola, the delicious recipes in this unique cookbook will excite your senses, awaken in you a greater love for the saints and bring godly festivity into your home. Historical saint biographies accompany dishes tied to the liturgical feasts of the Church.

A Continual Feast: A Cookbook to Celebrate the Joys of Family & Faith throughout the Christian Year

By Evelyn Vitz

This amazing cookbook is full of wonderful recipes and ideas that are drawn from many Christian traditions. It includes suggestions about when and why these dishes might be served. It contains more than 275 recipes. The book also shares rituals that strengthen family bonds and enrich the significance of the day-to-day events of our lives.