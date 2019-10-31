For more than a decade, Ministerio Casa Restauración (MCR), or the English translation, Ministry House of Restoration, has been a refuge for those seeking restoration and a relationship with Jesus. With a mission to ‘reach, restore, equip and guide,’ Pastor Jose Vazquez and his wife Marianna started MCR in the living room of their Valrico home.

From broken marriages to drug addictions, the husband and wife team ministers for those seeking an authentic relationship with Jesus Christ through love and accountability. In May 2008, MCR left the confines of the Vazquez living room to share a space with Sonlife Baptist Church.

The church holds services on Sunday at 1 p.m. with the service translated side by side in both English and Spanish. On Tuesday evenings, Bible study is held at 7:30 p.m.

“The heartbeat of MCR family is our passion and commitment to lead all walks of life into a true and genuine encounter with our Lord Jesus Christ,” explained Pastor Vazquez. “Where they can learn to grow and experience His amazing love and not another empty religion.”

The diverse church is passionate about helping the lost find Jesus. Its members minister weekly at a local inpatient drug treatment center for women. It also has a dedicated prayer team that prays for the homes and families in the local community.

Pastor Vazquez said, “We have seen addicts delivered and set free—now on fire for God. We’ve witnessed reconciliation of marriages after 20 years and families with children being totally restored and growing in the Lord.”

Kathleen Nicosia, MCR’s outreach coordinator, said, “I am a living testimony of what the Ministry House of Restoration has done in my life. I have seen the hand of God move so mightily.”

Nicosia continued, “I was delivered from addiction, and MCR embraces the discipleship and mentoring aspects of ministry. They were readily available to actually guide me as I was plucked out of the world and replanted into God’s Kingdom.”

MCR recognizes that the quality of relationships it has with its church family is more important than the number of members. Nevertheless, it hopes to eventually have its own space so it can expand and change even more lives.

Nicosia said, “At MCR, we always say you come as a visitor, you leave as a friend and when you return, you return as family.”

For more information, visit www.mcr4you.org or search ‘mcr4you’ on Facebook. MCR is located at 4020 E. Lumsden Rd. in Valrico.