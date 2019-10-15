Meg Scott, a resident of Plant City, is this month’s featured artist at the Bruton Memorial Library in downtown Plant City. Scott has 17 pieces in the exhibit she calls “Faces, Places and Things.”

The exhibit is a collection of paintings done over the last couple of years. The exhibit is quite colorful and shows great technique. It is a lovely exhibit with a wide variety of subject matter.

Scott said, “I consider myself an amateur, my own worst critic, but that criticism drives me to do more, to keep improving. I was happy to have our great library staff ask me to display some of my work.”

Scott prefers to work with watercolor or pastels.

“Acrylics are my downfall,” said Scott.

She has been painting since she was a child.

“I had a long career in public relations in Texas and Europe and rarely had time to pursue painting. Once I retired after teaching English (as an adjunct professor) at Hillsborough Community College in Brandon, it became a favorite thing to do (no stress),” said Scott.

In addition, Scott worked as a community columnist for The Tampa Tribune. Scott is self-taught and has taken only a few classes here and there, but the artistic creativity she possesses is just pure, raw talent.

Scott comes from a military family and has moved around a lot. She and her husband, a retired Army officer, moved to Florida in 2004 to be closer to family. They reside in Plant City along with their dog, Winston, who is prominently displayed in the exhibit.

While Scott has only entered a few shows, such as the Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Arts Show, she has sold some of paintings.

“Most of what I sold are portraits of dogs and human beings, and most of them were through commissions,” explained Scott.

Scott’s exhibit is available for viewing during the normal operating hours of the library now through the end of October. The Bruton Memorial Library is located at 302 McLendon St. in historic downtown Plant City.

If you are an artist and would like to have your art featured at the library, please visit the library’s front desk and request an application.